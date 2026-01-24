Preview: Condors at Barracuda, 6 p.m.

The Condors look to bounce back with a 6 p.m. face-off in San Jose.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield's 10-game unbeaten run ended a night ago at home in a 4-1 loss to Colorado. Ethan Keppen had the team's lone goal of the night as the Condors suffered just their first regulation loss since December 27.

ROAD LIFE

The Condors are unbeaten in 10 games on the road (8-0-2) with their last regulation loss on the road coming on December 5 in Henderson.

NEW DEAL

Seth Griffith signed a two-year AHL contract extension with the Condors Thursday, keeping the Condors franchise leading scorer in Bakersfield through 2027-28. He had a two-point night (1g-1a) on Wednesday and is tied for fifth in the league scoring race.

BUSY BUSY

January is the busiest month for the Condors with 14 games in 31 days. The team is 8-1-1, collecting 17 of a possible 20 points so far in 2026.

RHETT REELS ONE IN

After scoring five goals in the first 10 games of the season, winger Rhett Pitlick snapped a 25-game goalless drought on Wednesday with the eventual game-winning goal. He added an assist last night in the loss to Colorado.

SWIMMING IN THE DEEP END

Viljami Marjala leads the Condors with seven points (1g-6a) in five games against San Jose this season.

UNGAR STRIKE

Connor Ungar stopped 29 of 30 last Friday. He is 6-0-0 to start his AHL career with a 1.32 goals-against average and a .955 save percentage. Combined with his ECHL record, he is 11-1-4 individually this season. He is expected to go for his seventh straight win of the season tonight.

AT THE TOP

Bakersfield has the top road power play in the AHL at 29.3%.

A PROLIFIC OFFENSE

The Condors are tied for second in goals per game in the AHL, averaging 3.49 goals per contest.

SHUT IT DOWN

Bakersfield has allowed just 18 goals in its last 11 games with one goal or fewer allowed in seven of the 11 games. Over this stretch, the team has a +20 goal differential (38-18)

KILLING IT

The Condors were a perfect 8/8 on the penalty kill against Colorado in two games this week and have climbed to 13th in the league shorthanded at 81.8%. Their six shorthanded goals are tied for second in the league.

GET TO THE THIRD

Bakersfield is 21-0-5 when holding at least a share of the lead heading into the third period.

FISH FILES

The Condors are 3-1-1 against San Jose this season. Laurent Brossoit has started each of the last two games for the Barracuda, stopping 14 of 18 in a 4-3 loss in Coachella Valley on Wednesday. Igor Chernyshov was reassigned by the San Jose Sharks. He has 23 points (11g-12a) in 25 games with the Barracuda this season.

UP NEXT

The Condors are in Henderson on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Bakersfield is back home to close out January with two big games next Friday and Saturday. Friday is a $3 Beer Friday with 90's Night while Saturday is Oilers Night with specialty jerseys and Erik Burgdoerfer's Hall of Fame Induction.

CONDORS @ BARRACUDA

PUCK DROP: 6:00 p.m.

Tech CU Arena, San Jose, Calif.

BROADCAST DETAILS

Watch on AHLTV on FloHockey.

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio & the iHeartRadio App.

The Condors mobile app is presented by the Kern County Public Works Department.

Be sure to vote for the CBCC Inspiring Performance of the Night!







