Condors Throttle Canucks in 7-2 Home Win

Published on January 30, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Bakersfield Condors (23-12-7, 53pts) throttled the Abbotsford Canucks (15-24-6, 36pts) in a 7-2 win in front of 5,035 at Dignity Health Arena. It was the largest win of the season for the Condors who scored at least seven goals for the fourth time this season.

Bakersfield struck for five goals in the opening period to take a 5-0 lead after one frame. James Hamblin (12th), Viljami Marjala (11th), Damien Carfagna (5th), Seth Griffith (14th), and Max Jones (10th) had the goals. Isaac Howard had two assists in the period. It matched the most goals scored by the Condors in a frame this season.

After a scoreless second period, Roby Jarventie (13th) made it 6-0 on the power play, early in the third period. Abbotsford broke the shutout bid with 13 minutes left and added another power-play goal to make it 6-2. But, the Condors responded with a power-play goal of their own from Sam Poulin (12th) finish it off, 7-2.

Matt Tomkins made 36 saves and finished January at 5-1-2 with a 1.85 goals-against average and a .949 save percentage.

Bakersfield is now 9-2-2 in January and 14-4-1 overall on home ice.

UP NEXT

Saturday is Oilers Night with specialty jerseys and Erik Burgdoerfer's Hall of Fame Induction.







American Hockey League Stories from January 30, 2026

