Condors Throttle Canucks in 7-2 Home Win
Published on January 30, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
The Bakersfield Condors (23-12-7, 53pts) throttled the Abbotsford Canucks (15-24-6, 36pts) in a 7-2 win in front of 5,035 at Dignity Health Arena. It was the largest win of the season for the Condors who scored at least seven goals for the fourth time this season.
Bakersfield struck for five goals in the opening period to take a 5-0 lead after one frame. James Hamblin (12th), Viljami Marjala (11th), Damien Carfagna (5th), Seth Griffith (14th), and Max Jones (10th) had the goals. Isaac Howard had two assists in the period. It matched the most goals scored by the Condors in a frame this season.
After a scoreless second period, Roby Jarventie (13th) made it 6-0 on the power play, early in the third period. Abbotsford broke the shutout bid with 13 minutes left and added another power-play goal to make it 6-2. But, the Condors responded with a power-play goal of their own from Sam Poulin (12th) finish it off, 7-2.
Matt Tomkins made 36 saves and finished January at 5-1-2 with a 1.85 goals-against average and a .949 save percentage.
Bakersfield is now 9-2-2 in January and 14-4-1 overall on home ice.
UP NEXT
Saturday is Oilers Night with specialty jerseys and Erik Burgdoerfer's Hall of Fame Induction.
American Hockey League Stories from January 30, 2026
- Early Goals Too Much to Overcome in 3-1 Loss to Colorado - Tucson Roadrunners
- Gulls Edge Firebirds, 4-3 - San Diego Gulls
- Barracuda Roll Wranglers, 5-1 - San Jose Barracuda
- Condors Throttle Canucks in 7-2 Home Win - Bakersfield Condors
- The Canucks Fell, 7-2, to the Bakersfield Condors on the Road - Abbotsford Canucks
- Amerks Earn Split with Bears - Rochester Americans
- Stars Defeat Silver Knights in Overtime Classic - Texas Stars
- Bojangles Game Preview: January 28 at Hartford (2) - Charlotte Checkers
- Three-Goal First Period Powers Iowa to 3-2 Win over Milwaukee - Iowa Wild
- Eagles Jump out Early to Knock off Tucson, 3-1 - Colorado Eagles
- Comeback Comes up Short in Iowa - Milwaukee Admirals
- Griffins Suffer 5-2 Loss to Chicago Wolves - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Bears See Streak Snapped in 3-1 Loss to Americans - Hershey Bears
- Senators' Eight-Game Point Streak Snapped in 6-5 Loss to Monsters - Belleville Senators
- Monsters Top Senators with 6-5 Win - Cleveland Monsters
- Syracuse Crunch Edged by Laval Rocket, 2-1, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- T-Birds Nip Phantoms 2-1 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Zherenko, T-Birds Special Teams Slip Past Phantoms, 2-1 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Wolves Throttle Griffins 5-2 - Chicago Wolves
- Drew's Hat Trick Lifts Islanders over Wolf Pack in Road Victory - Bridgeport Islanders
- Wolf Pack Lose Third Straight, 6-3 to Islanders - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Winter Weather Update for this Weekend's Checkers Games - Charlotte Checkers
- Syracuse Crunch Goaltender Brandon Halverson Launches Halvy's Saves for Recovery - Syracuse Crunch
- NHL Coaches' Association Program Members Selected for AHL All-Star Classic Mentorships - AHL
- Sheldon Dries Reassigned to Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Preview: Phantoms at Springfield, Game 41 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Blues Recall F Matt Luff from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Game Preview: Bears at Americans, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Preview: Condors vs Canucks, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.