Early Goals Too Much to Overcome in 3-1 Loss to Colorado

Published on January 30, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

TUCSON, AZ - Coming off back-to-back comeback victories, the Tucson Roadrunners (19-15-7-0) were unable to overcome an early two-goal deficit in a 3-1 loss to the Colorado Eagles (27-10-1-3) on Friday night at Tucson Arena.

Trailing 2-0 after the first period, Roadrunners assistant captain Ben McCartney scored Tucson's lone goal early in the second period, with forward Ty Tullio and defenseman Montana Onyebuchi each picking up an assist. Goaltender Jaxson Stauber stopped 27 of 30 shots, including 22 consecutive saves to close out another strong performance after Colorado scored its second goal with just over four minutes remaining in the opening frame.

Despite the loss, Tucson still holds the final playoff spot in the Pacific, sitting seventh with 45 points. Colorado's victory moved the Eagles into first place in the division with 58 points.

TEAM NOTES

Ben McCartney's goal marked the third consecutive game Tucson has scored in the second period.

The Roadrunners have outscored opponents 7-1 in the second period in the last five games dating back to Jan. 21 vs SD.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Ben McCartney scored his team-high 17th goal of the season, just one shy of tying his career-high 18-goal season in 2021-22.

McCartney extended his home point streak to three games dating back to Jan. 20 vs. SD (2-1-3).

McCartney now has six points (3g, 3a) in his last six games dating back to Jan. 20.

With Friday's assist, Ty Tullio has three points (1g, 2a) in his last two games and four points (2g, 2a) in his last four games, dating back to Jan. 24 at HSK.

Friday's helper marked Montana Onyebuchi's second straight game with an assist, marking the second time he has posted points in consecutive games (previous 1-1-2 from Nov. 22 - 23).

Onyebuchi has three asssits in his last four games dating back to Jan. 24 at Henderson.

Ben McCartney scored his second goal in his last three games on Friday against Colorado. (Photo: Tyler Horton / Tucson Roadrunners)

THE RUNDOWN

FIRST PERIOD

The game was physical from the opening puck drop and boiled over just a few minutes in when the Roadrunners were whistled for cross-checking. Colorado capitalized on the ensuing power play, as Valtteri Puustinen opened the scoring at 5:55. Puustinen drove to the net from the right circle and beat Jaxson Stauber with a quick shot.

Tucson responded with sustained pressure in the offensive zone. Cameron Hebig, Ben McCartney, and Max Szuber each generated quality chances in quick succession, but Eagles goaltender Isak Posch stood tall.

Colorado regained momentum later in the period, as Mark Senden doubled the lead by burying a rebound during a net-front scramble at 15:47. The Roadrunners were unable to answer before the horn and headed into the first intermission trailing 2-0.

SECOND PERIOD

Tucson continued its trend of strong second-period play, as McCartney cut Colorado's lead in half just 1:18 into the frame. Driving hard to the net, McCartney slipped the puck past Posch's left pad to put the Roadrunners on the board.

In addition to the offensive push, the Roadrunners found another gear defensively, killing off two Eagles power plays in the period. Stauber was sharp between the pipes, stopping all 14 shots he faced in the frame. During Colorado's second power-play opportunity with less than four minutes remaining, Stauber denied Jack Achan on four consecutive chances, including a point-blank snap shot that he snagged cleanly with his left glove.

His best save of the night came with 4:26 left when Colorado's Ivan Ivan broke in alone on a breakaway, but Stauber robbed him with his glove to keep Tucson within one heading into the final frame.

THIRD PERIOD

Tucson carried its momentum into the final frame and generated the first five shots of the period, but came up empty. The Roadrunners' penalty kill remained sharp, killing off its third consecutive penalty of the night at the midway point after Maveric Lamoureux was called for roughing.

Moments after exiting the penalty box, Lamoureux slipped behind the Colorado defense and received a breakout pass to spring on a breakaway. With Eagles backcheckers closing in, Lamoureux fired a hard, low shot, but Posch turned it aside to preserve Colorado's lead.

Tucson earned a prime opportunity to tie the game when Ronnie Attard was whistled for tripping, giving the Roadrunners a power play with just over six minutes remaining. Hebig and Sammy Walker each generated quality looks, but Posch stood tall.

Still searching for the equalizer, Tucson pulled Stauber for an extra attacker with 2:40 remaining. The Eagles sealed the win 90 seconds later, as Jason Polin buried an empty-net goal just past center ice with 1:10 left.

UP NEXT

The Roadrunners conclude the series against the Eagles on Saturday at Tucson Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. AZT. Fans can listen live on FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app, watch on AHLtv on FloHockey and secure their seats online at Ticketmaster.com.







