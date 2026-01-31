Senators' Eight-Game Point Streak Snapped in 6-5 Loss to Monsters

Published on January 30, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release









Belleville Senators' Carter Yakemchuk in action

(Belleville Senators, Credit: Cleveland Monsters) Belleville Senators' Carter Yakemchuk in action(Belleville Senators, Credit: Cleveland Monsters)

BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators began the second half of their long road trip in Cleveland, taking on the Monsters for the first game of a back-to-back, falling 6-5.

The first period was a high-scoring affair, with the Monsters striking first. A breakout started by Hunter McKown and Zach Aston-Reese saw Corson Ceulemans cut in and squeak a tight-angle shot past through for a 1-0 lead. Just over midway through the period, the Senators responded with a defender goal of their own. A hard battle down low by Tyler Boucher allowed the puck to slip out to Philippe Daoust, who fed Jorian Donovan in front for his fourth of the season and a 1-1 tie. Cleveland quickly regained the edge with two goals in rapid succession. Just 22 seconds after the Senators' equalizer, Hudson Fasching sent Jack Williams into the offensive zone, where he buried a wraparound tally to make it 2-1. Under two minutes later, sustained pressure in the Belleville zone resulted in a James Malatesta shot that produced a rebound for Caleb MacDonald, who scored his second of the year to give the Monsters a 3-1 lead.

Scoring did not slow down in the second frame, as Belleville cut into the deficit. Arthur Kaliyev snapped his pointless streak by potting his twenty-seventh of the season off a feed from Daoust and Boucher to make it 3-2. The Monsters answered once again with two swift tallies. First, a point shot from Ceulemans was tipped in by Justin Pearson, restoring Cleveland's two-goal cushion. Just over a minute later, Williams fed Owen Sillinger from behind the net, extending Sillinger's goal streak to four games and pushing the lead to 5-2. Belleville added one more before the end of the period. Strong work down low by Carter Yakemchuk got the puck to Jamieson Rees, whose backhand on net created a rebound that Oskar Pettersson put away, sending the game into the final period with Cleveland ahead 5-3.

Just one minute and two seconds into the third, the Senators struck early. A pass from below the goal line by Garrett Pilon found Olle Lycksell, who buried his seventh of the year to make it 5-4. Cleveland restored the two-goal lead just before the midway point of the period when Luca Pinelli set up Brenden Gaunce, who streaked past a defender and beat Leevi Merilainen to make it 6-4. Belleville pulled within one again as their power play expired. A hard one-timer from Lassi Thomson at the blue line kicked off the pad of Ivan Fedotov and right to Tyler Boucher, who trimmed the lead to 6-5. The Senators mounted a formidable push in the final minutes but were unable to complete the comeback, falling 6-5.

The Senators will get right back at it tomorrow against these same Monsters inside Rocket Arena, with puck drop at 7:00 p.m. It will be a while before these two meet again to finish off the season series in what is a close North Division. March 18th is the date to circle for this matchup as things will end off at CAA Arena, for a 7:00 p.m. start.

Fast Facts:

#5 Wyatt Bongiovanni recorded an assist

#10 Philippe Daoust notched two helpers in his return

#11 Jorian Donovan scored his fourth goal of the year

#15 Olle Lycksell had one goal in his return

#16 Tyler Boucher tallied three points, with two being assists

#19 Jamieson Rees had one assist

#22 Garrett Pilon doubled up with two assists

#26 Carter Yakemchuk recorded one assist

#32 Oskar Pettersson potted home one goal

#33 Lassi Thomson notched one assist

#43 Arthur Kaliyev snapped his three-game pointless streak with a goal

