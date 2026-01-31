The Canucks Fell, 7-2, to the Bakersfield Condors on the Road

Published on January 30, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







The Abbotsford Canucks visited the Bakersfield Condors in their home barn for the first time this season.

Aku Koskenvuo got the start between the pipes for Abbotsford, taking on Matt Tomkins at the other end for the Condors. Anri Ravinskis and Ben Berard traded spots in the lineup, as did Nick Poisson and Cooper Walker to round out the forward changes. Jett Woo also returned to the lineup, pairing up with Jimmy Schuldt on the blueline.

The Condors wasted no time getting on the board. Quinn Hutson fired the initial shot on Koskenvuo, but the rebound kicked back into the slot where James Hamblin was waiting to cash in, making it 1-0 just 55 seconds into the game. The Canucks were able to generate a few looks, but Bakersfield controlled much of the opening period. Around the nine-minute mark, Viljami Marjala rang a shot in off the post to double the lead. Five minutes later, during a stretch of 4-on-4 play, the Condors added two more goals with Damien Carfagna and Seth Griffith finding the scoresheet. Jiří Patera entered the crease for Abbotsford following the goals. Bakersfield capped off the period when Max Jones snapped one home late, sending the teams into the intermission with the Condors up 5-0.

The Canucks looked to respond in the second, firing plenty of shots on net, but Tomkins stood tall for Bakersfield. Tensions rose as the period went on and penalty minutes piled up, eventually resulting in game misconducts for both Jett Woo and Quinn Hutson.

Roby Järventie extended the Condors' lead early in the third, beating Patera to make it 6-0 before Abbotsford was finally able to get on the board. With an early power play, Jimmy Schuldt one-timed the puck from the top of the left circle to make it 6-1. Just two minutes later, on another man advantage, Arshdeep Bains ripped a shot from the circle to cut the deficit to four. The Condors answered back once more on the power play, as Sam Poulin buried a rebound to restore the five-goal cushion at 7-2.

Bakersfield dominated and picked up a decisive 7-2 win over Abbotsford, but the two teams will be right back at it tomorrow night for a rematch.







