Bears See Streak Snapped in 3-1 Loss to Americans

Published on January 30, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester, NY - The Hershey Bears' (19-15-5-2) saw a season-high 11-game point streak snapped in a 3-1 loss to the Rochester Americans (21-15-4-2) on Friday night at Blue Cross Arena.

Hershey logged a record of 5-0-4-2 during the streak, which began on Jan. 3 in a 5-4 win vs. Rockford, and marked the club's longest since posting a franchise-record 17-game point streak in 2018-19, and made Hershey one of three teams in the American Hockey League this season to achieve a point streak of 11 games or more (Grand Rapids, 19 and 12; San Jose, 11).

Hershey's record in the season series with Rochester is now 2-1-0-0, and the defeat snapped a six-game winning streak against Rochester that dated back to Dec. 29, 2023, which included the last three meetings at Blue Cross Arena.

NOTABLES:

Rochester held its first lead of the week's series when Riley Fiddler-Schultz scored at 3:34 of the opening frame.

Jon McDonald tied the game with his first of the season at 4:32 of the second period from Zac Funk and Ryan Hofer. The goal marked the defenseman's sixth career point in four games against Rochester (2g, 4a), his highest offensive output against any AHL club.

Rochester's Isak Rosén collected what would ultimately be the game-winning goal just 57 seconds into the third period; Anton Wahlberg sealed the game with an empty-net goal at 19:28.

SHOTS: HER 23, ROC 29

GOALTENDING: HER - Mitch Gibson, 26-for-28; ROC - Devon Levi, 22-for-23

POWER PLAY: HER - 0-for-3; ROC - 0-for-3

THEY SAID IT:

Bears head coach Derek King on the team's point streak coming to an end with a regulation loss tonight:

"Sad to see it end. I think we played a better game than we did the night before against them. We just couldn't capitalize on our chances. They kind of got one on us, maybe the goalie I'm sure wishes he would've had back, and we had a couple guys up front weren't at their best, but overall, I didn't mind our game."

King on what maybe prevented Hershey from finding the tying goal late as the team had at points earlier in the month and preparing for Saturday's upcoming game in Utica:

"I think we were tired. We brought them over to the bench when they were cleaning the ice, and I thought that was enough for them to get some rest, but maybe I should've called a timeout, and that's on me, but I just felt that near the end there, they didn't have much energy left to go hunt for pucks and fight for them. There won't be any practice or anything. We'll just stay at the hotel, get these guys rested up, get them food in them and hydrated, we'll do some meetings and we'll clean up some of the areas we need to, and hopefully these guys get some rest and they've got some energy tomorrow."

(Answers edited for clarity)

The Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they visit the Utica Comets on Saturday, Jan. 31, at 6 p.m. at Adirondack Bank Center. Hershey returns home to host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Saturday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center.







