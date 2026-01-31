Capitals Recall Trineyev and Bjorklund from Hershey

Published on January 31, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, have recalled forward Bogdan Trineyev and goaltender Garin Bjorklund from Hershey. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick.

Trineyev, 23, has produced 21 points (9g, 12a) in 32 games with the Bears this season to rank fourth in team scoring, while being one of two players to score a power-play goal and a shorthanded goal for the club. His 12 assists already represent a career high with Hershey, while his .66 points per game also represents a career best.

Trineyev made his NHL debut with the Capitals on Dec. 13 at Winnipeg, and has appeared in two games with Washington this season. He signed a two-year contract extension with the Capitals earlier this month.

Last season, Trineyev collected a career-high 22 points (14g, 8a) in 62 games to finish tied for 13th in team scoring, then proceeded to pace the club during the Calder Cup Playoffs by netting five goals and two assists for a team-leading seven points in eight postseason contests. During his first full AHL campaign in 2023-24, Trineyev recorded 16 points (9g, 7a) in 63 games with Hershey. Trineyev appeared in all 20 games during Hershey's run to the Calder Cup championship, registering four assists.

Bjorklund, 23, has a record of 4-5-2 with a 3.43 goals-against average, a .879 save percentage, and one shutout in 11 games played with Hershey this season. He has also appeared in seven games with the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays, posting a 4-2-0 record with a 2.37 save percentage and a .929 save percentage.

The Grande Prairie, Alberta native collected a 21-4-3 record with a 2.02 goals-against average, a .927 save percentage, and one shutout in 29 games with the South Carolina Stingrays (ECHL) last season. The goaltender ranked second in the ECHL in goals-against average and third in save percentage, helping the Stingrays capture the Brabham Cup championship as the ECHL team with the best record in the regular season.

The Capitals selected Bjorklund in the sixth round (179th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

The Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they visit the Utica Comets tonight at 6 p.m. at Adirondack Bank Center. Hershey returns home to host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Saturday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center.







