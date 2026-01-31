Justin Holl Returns to Grand Rapids
Published on January 31, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday reassigned defenseman Justin Holl to the Grand Rapids Griffins.
Holl has 10 points (2-8-10), 10 penalty minutes, and a plus-17 rating in 31 games with Grand Rapids this season. His plus-17 rating is tied for fourth on the roster, tied for 13th in the AHL, and tied for fifth among AHL defensemen. Last season, Holl logged eight points (2-6-8) and 16 penalty minutes in 73 games with the Red Wings. The majority of Holl's professional career has been spent in the NHL, totaling 95 points (13-82-95), 188 penalty minutes and a plus-59 rating in 396 regular-season games since 2017-18. He has also skated in 25 Stanley Cup Playoff outings with three assists and 23 penalty minutes. At the AHL level, Holl became a Calder Cup champion in 2017-18 with the Toronto Marlies. He has spent parts of five seasons in the AHL since 2014-15 and has notched 78 points (22-56-78), 89 penalty minutes and a plus-76 rating in 225 games.
