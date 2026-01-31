Providence Ends Checkers' Point Streak

The Checkers' eight-game point streak came to an end at hand of the division leaders on a snowy Saturday in Charlotte, with Providence skating away 4-1 winners.

After averaging six goals a game during their 7-0-1 run, Charlotte fell behind 2-0 through two periods and could not solve Providence goalie Michael DiPietro until Brett Chorske converted on a shorthanded breakaway midway through the third for the rookie's fourth goal in as many games.

Any momentum gained from that breakthrough was short-lived, however, with the Bruins scoring twice in the next two minutes to increase their lead to a 4-1 margin that would prove to be the final score.

Special teams were also a factor in this game, with Charlotte going 0-for-4 on the power play and Providence converting on their lone opportunity just 50 seconds after Chorske's goal.

The Checkers fell to 0-3-0 against the Bruins this season, with the season series set to conclude Sunday in Charlotte.

QUOTES

Coach Geordie Kinnear on his team's scoring chances I thought there were enough chances on the board there, to be quite honest. I'm not going to worry about the shot clock. Obviously we know when we're playing well what the shots look like, but you're playing a really good hockey team that's considerably the top team in the American Hockey League, them and Grand Rapids. They're not going to give freebies and I thought their goalie was good, but there was enough on the board there.

Kinnear on the game in general I thought it was a tight hockey game. I know it ends up 4-1, but a tight hockey game and both teams got some chances. Obviously they scored the goals so it looks like we weren't in good coverage, but that's going to happen in hockey. If I look at the game, I think the momentum swings where we score a big goal and then we give up one right after, those are good lessons along the way. Whatever happened the shift before, move on to the shift because it's the most important thing.

Kinnear on the point streak coming to an end The streak is what it is. I thought over the last little while we moved the needle as a group and I thought there was good hockey today. Not everybody was at their best and to beat the best you've got to make sure you're the ones maximizing your skill level and compete level and puck battles and all that stuff. To be honest, I'm not too disappointed in the game but obviously disappointed in the result. Good lesson for our group.

NOTES

The Checkers' eight-game point streak was their longest of the season. Prior to today, their last regulation loss was on Jan. 9, which was also their most recent game scoring fewer than three goals ... Charlotte has scored six shorthanded goals this season, with Chorske accounting for two of those ... All-Star forward Jack Devine missed his second consecutive game due to injury.







