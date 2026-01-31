Wranglers Fall, 5-1, in San Jose

The Wranglers fell 5-1 to the San Jose Barracuda at Tech CU Arena, with Sam Morton supplying Calgary's lone goal in the opening frame.

Calgary started on the front foot.

Morton opened the scoring midway through the first, getting to the blue paint to tap home a Zayne Parekh shot, notching his seventh of the season.

Parekh's assist continued a productive stint, giving the blueliner five points in four games.

Momentum swung in the second as San Jose pushed back.

Donovan Houle levelled the score before Filip Bystedt converted on the man-advantage to put the home team ahead.

The Barracuda poured 20 shots on goal in the period, while the Wranglers struggled with four straight penalty-kills.

The frame also saw veteran Nick Cicek blocking a shot and exiting with an ankle injury, unable to return for the third.

Anthony Vincent struck shorthanded, a tough pill as Calgary surrendered it's seventh shorthanded goal against this season.

Cam Lund followed on the powerplay to make it 4-1, and Nolan Allan quickly added another as San Jose seized full control.

Turner Ottenbreit's 10-minute misconduct midway through the third period left the Wranglers thin on the blue line, down to four defencemen the rest of the way.

Parekh's conditioning stint has officially concluded, with the defenceman heading back to the Calgary Flames.

As the Wranglers turn the page to the second half of the doubleheader, they'll do so without him, looking to reset and respond.

Puck drop goes for 7 p.m. MT on Jan. 31.

By: Annie Nadin







