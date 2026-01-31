New York Rangers Assign F Brett Berard to Hartford Wolf Pack
Published on January 31, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned forward Brett Berard to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.
Berard, 23, has recorded 18 points (6 g, 12 a) in 30 games with the Wolf Pack this season. He has also appeared in 13 games with the Rangers.
The native of Providence, RI, has skated in 48 career NHL games with the Rangers, scoring ten points (6 g, 4 a). Over four seasons with the Wolf Pack, Berard has appeared in 134 games, scoring 89 points (40 g, 49 a).
He was selected in the fifth round, 134th overall, by the Rangers in the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.
Hartford Wolf Pack transactions during the 2025-26 season are powered by Verizon.
