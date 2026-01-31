Preview: Condors vs Canucks, 7 p.m.

The Condors look to sweep the season series with the defending Calder Cup Champions when they host Abbotsford tonight at 7 p.m.

LOOKING BACK

Seven different players found the back of the net for the Condors in a 7-2 victory over the Canucks last night. Seth Griffith led the way with three points while Roby Jarventie and Sam Poulin each had power-play goals as part of multi-point efforts.

HOME COOKIN'

The Condors have the best home record in the AHL at 14-4-1 (.763). The team has a +21 goal differential in the 19 games (68-47).

TOMMER UP TO THE TEST

Matt Tomkins moved into a tie for eighth among AHL goaltenders with his 13th win last night. Since January 1, he is 5-1-2 with a 1.85 goals-against average and a .949 save percentage.

MAD MAX

Max Jones scored his fifth goal in January last night. He has seven points (5g-2a) in his last 10 games.

OFFENSIVE OUTBURST

Bakersfield scored at least seven goals for the fourth time this season. They have outscored Abbotsford 16-6 in three games this season and have allowed just two even strength goals.

BUSY BUSY

January is the busiest month for the Condors with 14 games in 31 days. The team is 9-2-2, collecting 20 of a possible 26 points so far in 2026.

FLIPPING THE SCRIPT

After going 1-7 against the Canucks a season ago, the Condors can sweep the season series with a victory tonight.

CAPTAIN CONDOR

Griffith is tied for third in the league scoring race with 43 points (14g-29a) on the season.

POWERING UP

Bakersfield has scored power-play goals in three straight games, including two last night and is third overall on the man advantage at 24.5%.

A NEW HIGH

The Condors 67 penalty minutes last night was a new high for the AHL era. Quinn Hutson had 26, matching Connor Clattenburg's season high and three off Jayden Grubbe's individual team record.

THE ICEMAN

Isaac Howard had two assists last night and in 18 games this season with Bakersfield, has 25 points (10g-15a). He is also second on the team at +13.

UNGAR STRIKE

Despite an individual six-game winning streak coming to an end on Saturday in San Jose, Connor Ungar has registered at least a .905 save percentage in each of his seven starts this season. He will start tonight. His .954 save percentage in January is second in the AHL among qualified goaltenders.

DEFENDING CHAMPS

Abbotsford scored twice on the power play last night and has scored four power play goals against the Condors in three games this season. Arshdeep Bains has five goals in 10 games with the Canucks this season.

UP NEXT

The Condors host Calgary on Tuesday for a Taco Tuesday (click here for tickets) and Ontario on Friday for a $3 Beer Friday.

CONDORS v CANUCKS

PUCK DROP: 7:00 p.m.

Dignity Health Arena, Bakersfield, Calif.

PROMOTION: Oilers Night featuring a specialty jersey auction to benefit the Condors Community Foundation. Plus, Erik Burgdoerfer will be inducted into the team's hall of fame just prior to puck drop.

GET IN ON THE BIDDING: Purchase your Erik Burgdoerfer Oilers Night Jersey Golden Ticket Raffle to benefit the Condors Community Foundation 501(C)(3). Only 100 tickets at $30 each, winner drawn tomorrow.

You can also win a Ryan Nugent-Hopkins signed Edmonton Oilers jersey. Anyone can win.

JERSEY AUCTION UNDERWAY: Seven jerseys will be auctioned live and in person post-game (D'Amato, Griffith, Brown, Jones, Marjala, Ungar, Tomkins) with the remaining jerseys available via online auction. Auction ends Monday February 9.

BROADCAST DETAILS

Tonight is the AHLTV on FloHockey Social Game of the Week available for free across their social media channel of networks including on Amazon Prime.

Watch on AHLTV on FloHockey.

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio & the iHeartRadio App.

DOWNLOAD THE APP

The Condors mobile app is presented by the Kern County Public Works Department.

Be sure to vote for the CBCC Inspiring Performance of the Night and who scores the first goal of the night in the Kern County Public Works First Goal Fan Poll.







