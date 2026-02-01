Roadrunners Fall to Eagles in Overtime, 3-2

Tucson Roadrunners News Release







The Tucson Roadrunners (19-15-8-0) built a two-goal lead but were unable to hold on in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Colorado Eagles (28-10-1-3) on Saturday night at Tucson Arena.

After a scoreless first period, Tucson jumped out to a 2-0 lead with a pair of goals in an 11-minute span. Andrew Agozzino opened the scoring just over five and a half minutes into the second period, and Ben McCartney followed with a power-play goal at 16:39.

McCartney led all skaters with two points (1g, 1a), while Cameron Hebig and Scott Perunovich each recorded an assist. Goaltender Matthew Villalta stopped 24 of 27 shots in another strong performance between the pipes.

Despite the loss, Tucson remains in the final playoff spot in the Pacific Division in seventh with 46 points.







