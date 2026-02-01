Anderson-Dolan Nets a Pair in Moose Win
Published on January 31, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (21-15-3-0) scored their fourth victory in the past five games on Saturday, downing the Rockford IceHogs (16-24-2-2) by a 4-1 scoreline at Canada Life Centre. The Moose were coming off a 3-2 win over the Grand Rapids Griffins on Jan. 25.
Manitoba needed just 16 seconds to score the game's first goal. A hard forecheck between Nikita Chibrikov and David Gustafsson turned the puck over, and Chibrikov poked it to Shaw in front of the net. The Moose captain fired a one-timer past Stanislav Berezhnoy to give Manitoba a 1-0 lead. With 3:01 to play in the period, Rockford tied the game at 1-1 with a Gavin Hayes marker, but the Moose struck last in the opening frame. Jaret Anderson-Dolan whipped a shot past Berezhnoy for his seventh goal of the season, sending Manitoba to the locker room with a 2-1 lead after 20.
The only goal in the second period came off the stick of Anderson-Dolan, his second of the afternoon. Brayden Yager fluttered a pass across the rink, and Anderson-Dolan snapped it into the back of the net, giving Manitoba a 3-1 lead. Through two periods, the Moose outshot the IceHogs 20-12, with Manitoba owning a 10-6 edge in each frame.
Manitoba strengthened its grip on the contest in the third period, outshooting the IceHogs 7-4 in the frame. Parker Ford put the game out of reach with his fourth goal of the campaign, knocking a puck out of the air and past Berezhnoy to put the Moose up 4-1. Thomas Milic made 15 stops in the game, earning the victory.
Quotable
Moose forward Jacob Julien (click for full interview)
"We just did what we were told. We defended first, and we played a good 200 feet. We have good skills and a good work ethic, so things will go well."
Statbook
Jacob Julien recorded his first professional point with an assist on Jaret Anderson-Dolan's first-period goal
Phil Di Giuseppe and Parker Ford are on two-game point streaks
Mason Shaw has three goals in his past four games
Dylan Anhorn has four points (1G, 3A) in his past five contests
Brad Lambert has a pair of points in his past two games (1G, 1A)
Prepared by Frankie Benvenuti
