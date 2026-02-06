Moose Loan Defenceman Ben Zloty to Norfolk

WINNIPEG - The Manitoba Moose Hockey Club announced today the team loaned defenceman Ben Zloty to the organization's ECHL affiliate, the Norfolk Admirals.

Zloty, 23, has scored 24 points (4G, 20A) in 29 games with the Admirals this season, and represented Norfolk at the 2026 ECHL All-Star Classic. The Calgary, Alta. native owns one assist in eight career AHL games, splitting time between Manitoba and the Texas Stars. Zloty has skated in 112 ECHL games across three seasons in his career, recording 81 points (17G, 64A), with time shared between the Admirals and the Idaho Steelheads.

Ben Zloty

Defence -- shoots L

Born Feb. 24, 2002 -- Calgary, Alta.

Height 6.00 -- Weight 188

The Moose open a two-game set against the Texas Stars tonight. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. CT on cjob.com and AHLTV on FloHockey. Puck drop is slated for 7 p.m. on 680 CJOB.

