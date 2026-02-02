Domenic DiVincentiis Makes 32 saves in Win
Published on February 1, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (22-15-3-0) bagged their third straight victory on Sunday afternoon, downing the Rockford IceHogs (16-25-2-2) by a 2-1 scoreline at Canada Life Centre. Manitoba was coming off a 4-1 win over the same IceHogs on Saturday afternoon.
The Moose hit the scoresheet first for the fourth consecutive meeting between these two sides. On an early power play, Brayden Yager attempted to send a pass to the front of the net, but it deflected off a Rockford defender and into the net for a 1-0 Moose lead. Domenic DiVincentiis made six stops in the home goal, while Stanislav Berezhnoy turned away the other 13 offerings he faced in the Rockford net.
Manitoba continued its trend of scoring early in periods in the second. David Gustafsson grabbed a Mason Shaw rebound and jammed the puck into the net as the Moose claimed a 2-0 lead. Rockford fired back near the midway mark of the stanza. Nick Lardis snapped home a one-timer following a pass from Rem Pitlick, trimming the lead to 2-1. DiVincentiis made 11 stops in the period, while Berezhnoy made six saves.
Rockford put 15 shots on goal in the third as they pressed for a tying marker. Fortunately for the Moose, DiVincentiis was terrific in the final 20 minutes. The Moose goaltender slammed the door shut on the IceHogs in the period to secure a 2-1 victory for the Moose.
Quotable
Moose forward David Gustafsson (click for full interview)
"I feel like it all started in Laval. We had a little bit of a different approach to the game. We started being defence first, and as we started that, I feel like our offence has been thriving too."
Statbook
Dylan Anhorn has five points (1G, 4A) in his past six contests
Mason Shaw is on a five-game point streak (3G, 2A)
Brayden Yager has a point in each of his past two games (1G, 1A)
David Gustafsson has a point in each of his past two games (1G, 1A)
Prepared by Frankie Benvenuti
