Isles Prevent T-Birds from Perfect Weekend

Published on February 1, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds goaltender Georgi Romanov vs. the Bridgeport Islanders

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (16-21-4-2) could not solve a sturdy defense on the part of the Bridgeport Islanders (19-19-2-2), who emerged with a 4-0 win on Sunday inside Total Mortgage Arena.

For the first time in the three-game, three-night weekend, the T-Birds could not find the first goal of the night, failing to connect on the game's first power play. Instead, it was the scuffling Islanders' man advantage that broke through, as Matthew Maggio picked the top shelf over the blocker of Georgi Romanov at 16:09, breaking the ice and giving Bridgeport the 1-0 lead heading into the intermission.

Springfield had a difficult time dissecting a stingy Bridgeport defense in the middle period, managing just five attempts on the net. Meanwhile, Hunter Drew picked up his fourth goal of the weekend, locating a loose puck in the low slot and snapping a second perfect top-shelf goal in as many periods, giving the Islanders the 2-0 lead. Romanov was otherwise flawless in a busy second period that saw the Springfield goalie turn away 11 offerings.

The game hit a tipping point moment just 1:59 into the third when two simultaneous Islander penalties gift-wrapped a 5-on-3 advantage to Springfield, but 36-year-old Jeremy Smith and the Bridgeport penalty kill in front of him sold out the body for a gutsy kill to preserve the two-goal lead. Adam Beckman would add another Bridgeport power play goal, and Daylan Kuefler capped off the night with a wraparound goal past Romanov to secure Bridgeport's victory.

The T-Birds continue their busy road stretch to begin the month of February when they pay a visit to Syracuse to tangle with the Crunch at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday night at Upstate Medical University Arena.

