Ungar Sets Record with 51 Saves in Condors' Sweep
Published on February 1, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
Connor Ungar stopped a new team record with 51 saves and the Bakersfield Condors (24-12-7, 55pts) swept the Abbotsford Canucks (15-25-6, 36pts) 3-2 in front of a crowd of 6,222 at Dignity Health Arena.
For the second game in a row, James Hamblin (13th) gave the Condors a 1-0 advantage on snap shot from the left-wing circle. Connor Ungar stopped 20 in the first period to keep the game in the Condors favor at 1-0 after one period.
Bakersfield was outshot 23-6 in the second and Abbotsford tied it off a deflection at 13:46 of the period.
The Condors scored twice in 41 seconds on goals from Roby Jarventie (14th) and Viljami Marjala (12th) to take a 3-1 lead. Both assisted on each other's goals as well. Abbotsford would cut the lead to 3-2, but the Condors held on for the sweep.
Ungar went 5-1-0 in January with a 1.49 goals-against average and a .956 save percentage.
Bakersfield finished 10-2-2 in January and is 15-4-1 overall on home ice. The team finished the season series 4-0-0 against the Canucks.
UP NEXT
The Condors host Calgary on Tuesday for a Taco Tuesday (click here for tickets) and Ontario on Friday for a $3 Beer Friday.
