Transactions: Kolosov Loaned to Phantoms

Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have loaned goaltender Aleksei Kolosov to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Kolosov is eligible to play for the Phantoms in this afternoon's game against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at 3:05 p.m.

Kolosov, 24, has started 20 games for the Phantoms this season, compiling a 9-10-1 record, 2.52 GAA, and .908 SV%. The Minsk, Belarus native has appeared in four games with the Flyers this season going 0-2-0, 4.00, .830. Kolosov was recently named AHL Player of the Week on January 5 following a pair of games in which he stopped a combined 60 out of 61 shots. He had recently returned to the Phantoms on Wednesday and played well in a 2-1 loss at Springfield on Friday allowing a pair of power-play goals while stopping 22 of 24 shots. Last year, Kolosov split his season between the Phantoms and Flyers going 5-6-1, 3.11, .884 in 12 games with Lehigh Valley while going 5-9-1, 3.59, .867 in 17 NHL games with Philadelphia. The 6'1 ¬Â³ netminder has appeared in 34 career games with Lehigh Valley over parts of three seasons going 15-17-2, 2.77, and .898.

Lehigh Valley returns to action Sunday afternoon at 3:05 p.m. when it continues the homestand against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on meLVin Youth Jersey Day at PPL Center.

The Phantoms are Penguins also rematch next Friday, February 6 at PPL Center.







