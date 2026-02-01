Merkulov's Franchise Record Breaking Point Helps P-Bruins Shut out Checkers

Published on February 1, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte, NC - Forward Georgii Merkulov recorded his franchise record breaking 211th career point, helping the Providence Bruins shutout the Charlotte Checkers 3-0 on Sunday afternoon at Bojangles Coliseum. Forward Matej Blumel netted two goals. Defenseman Victor Soderstrom notched a goal and an assist. Goaltenders Simon Zajicek and Michael DiPietro stopped a combined 31 shots faced for a shutout.

How It Happened

Merkulov wrapped the puck around the net and zipped a pass to Soderstrom in the right circle, where his one-timer whistled into the upper-left corner to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead with 4:22 remaining in the first period.

Soderstrom fired a wrist shot from the right point that was redirected by Blumel in the low slot and across the goal line to extend the Providence lead to 2-0 with 8:23 to play in the second frame.

On a 2-on-1, Riley Duran slipped a pass around the defender in the left circle to Blumel at the right post, where he one-timed it into the back of the net to give the P-Bruins a 3-0 lead with 9:36 left in the third period.

Stats

Merkulov's assist was his 211th career point, passing Andy Hilbert (2001-05) to break the all-time franchise scoring record.

Blumel posted his second multi-goal game of the season.

Goaltender Simon Zajicek stopped 7 of 7 shots faced through 20 minutes played. DiPietro stopped all 24 shots in 40 minutes of relief. The P-Bruins totaled 17 shots.

The power play went 0-for-2 and the penalty kill was 0-for-0.

The P-Bruins improve to 32-8-1-0.

Providence recorded its seventh straight win, tying a season-best win streak (Oct. 11 - Oct. 29).

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to Bridgeport to face the Islanders on Wednesday, February 4 at Total Mortgage Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

