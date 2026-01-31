Providence Bruins Recall Jacob Perreault from Mariners

Published on January 31, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence, RI - Providence Bruins General Manager Evan Gold announced today, January 31, that the Providence Bruins have recalled forward Jacob Perreault from the Maine Mariners.

Perreault, 23, has appeared in nine games with Providence this season, tallying three goals and two assists. The 6-foot, 185-pound forward has skated in 227 career AHL games with San Diego, Laval, Bakersfield, and Providence, totaling 39 goals and 73 assists for 112 points. Perreault has recorded 11 goals and 16 assists in 25 ECHL games with the Mariners this season.

The Montreal, Quebec, native was originally selected by Anaheim in the first round (27th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft and signed a one-year contract with Providence in September.







