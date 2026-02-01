16.278 Fans Watch Monsters Take 6-5 Overtime Victory from Senators

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Belleville Senators (19-19-8-0) 6-5 in overtime on Saturday night at Rocket Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 22-14-5-1 and are currently in fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The Monsters had control of the opening frame starting with a goal from Hunter McKown at 4:42 off a feed from Dysin Mayo. Mikael Pyyhtiä followed with a tally at 7:03 with helpers from Luca Del Bel Belluz and Caleb MacDonald sending Cleveland to the first intermission leading 2-0. Hudson Fasching scored an unassisted goal at 10:30 of the middle frame extending the Monsters lead followed by a power-play tally from Del Bel Belluz assisted by Brendan Gaunce and Luca Marrelli pushing the score to 4-0. Belleville recorded a pair of markers from Arthur Kaliyev on the man advantage at 15:41 and Garrett Pilon at 17:14, but Gaunce closed out the frame with a power-play goal at 18:38 assisted by Del Bel Belluz and Luca Pinelli bringing the score to 5-2 after 40 minutes. The Senators added three goals in the third period from Carter Yakemchuk at 3:41, Jamieson Rees at 5:10 and Jan Jeník at 12:32 to tie the game and force an extra frame. Mayo became the overtime hero with a marker at 3:10 assisted by Gaunce bringing the final score to 6-5.

Cleveland's Zach Sawchenko stopped 20 shots for the win while Belleville's Hunter Shepard made 22 saves in defeat.

The Monsters close out the homestand when the Toronto Marlies visit on Tuesday, February 3, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Arena. Follow the game with full coverage on SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 2 3 0 1 - 6 BEL 0 2 3 0 - 5

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 28 2/6 4/5 10 min / 5 inf BEL 25 1/5 4/6 32 min / 8 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Sawchenko W 20 5 7-5-3 BEL Shepard OT 22 6 6-6-2 Cleveland Record: 22-14-5-1, 4th North Division Belleville Record: 19-19-8-0, 6th North Division

