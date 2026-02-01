Gulls Win Again, Top Reign, 4-3

The San Diego Gulls defeated the Ontario Reign 4-3 Friday night at Acrisure Arena, giving San Diego back-to-back victories and standings points in three straight games. The Gulls now have earned points in five of the last seven contests (4-2-0-1) and in 16 of their last 24 games (13-8-2-1) and now sit with a 20-13-6-3 record. Tonight's crowd was 12,920, a sellout crowd, marking San Diego's 16th sellout in the franchise's AHL history.

Nathan Gaucher scored the game-winning goal with 17 seconds remaining, his first career GWG, and tallied an assist for back-to-back two point nights (1-1=2).

Judd Caulfield set a new single-season AHL high with his 12th goal of the season, his second in as many games, and earned two assists for back-to-back multi-point games (1-2=3). He now has six points across his last three games (2-4=6). With 12-14& points this season, Caulfield tied his single-season high set in 2023-24 (10-16&).

Tyson Hinds netted his second goal and tallied his eighth assist for his second multi-point game of the season.

Ryan Carpenter scored his eighth goal of the season, his second in his last three games (2-0=2).

Nico Myatovic extended his assist streak to three games (0-3=3) with his seventh helper of the campaign.

Tristan Luneau and Nikita Nesterenko each tallied an assist.

Calle Clang earned his 10th victory of the season, stopping 16 shots. Over his last 16 starts, Clang is 10-3-2.

The Gulls host the Henderson Silver Knights on Wednesday night in their final game before the All-Star break (7 p.m. PST).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Center Nathan Gaucher

On the third period tonight

I think one of the big things is the fans today were unbelievable. Getting a crowd like this is so fun and just gets the guys ready to go, ready to battle. We wanted to win this game really bad and between the second and the third, it was just the belief, and we knew we had more to give. So that's what we did.

On Calle Clang's performance tonight

He's unbelievable. He's been really good for the past month for us, we know we can count on him. He's been a brick wall, and we want to win those games for him too.

On the scoring depth of all four lines

It's as deep as you go in the season. You need those guys, those lines, to produce it. You can't always rely on the top two lines, top scorers. It's our job to get some goals for the team and produce as well, and you're going to need that in playoffs. So, it's just an early start for us.

On scoring with 17 seconds left in the game

Turnover created by me and Judd [Caulfield]. Judd just put the puck deep, and [Nikita] Nesterenko on his speed and his skill just brings it to the net. I knew Nesty was going to get far post, so if there's a rebound, I can just chip it in. So that's what I did.

On if tonight feels like a turning point

Yeah, feels good. I think that was a good full 60 effort for them from the team. Three games in four days just proves what our group is capable of, and we get to continue on that growth.

Defenseman Tyson Hinds

On his goal in the third period

Everything happened so fast. It's a good zone entry, good rush. Thankfully, [Nathan Gaucher] missed a shot and then a couple rebounds, I was right there. Perfect timing, perfect spot too and I just had to kind of shove it in.

On what the message was coming out for the third

It was a big crowd, a lot of energy going on. I think we owed that one to our fans too. We were down one goal. Just keep on grinding and keep on finding ways to win. That's just Gulls hockey. Third period, I think we outshot them, what? 19 to two, apparently. So that's great. I think that's the way we played. Our third career was great and that's what we want to do every game.

On if he's played in front of a better crowd at Pechanga Arena

No, no, not in Pechanga. It was great tonight, and we owe them. We owed them everything. Hopefully they had a lot of fun, and it was a great show. We're happy that we got a win for them here.

On if tonight feels like a turning point

It's just a lot of hype up on Ontario. It's a big rivalry over the years and everything. I feel like our season has had a lot of ups and downs, but we were grinding, and we're right there. I think we can prove it to everybody. They're first in the Pacific right now, and we proved it to everybody that we can win games against the top teams, because we believe that we are a top team and we have great talent on our roster and everything. We're confident, and we just need to keep going.

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On the heart of the team in the third period

We have so much character in our locker room, and we've seen so many different times this year where we've been down and come back and sealed the deal or forced overtime. We just knew that we were going to find a way today and I give the guys so much credit for gutting this one out.

On Calle Clang's performance tonight

I think his best saves are in the second period. He had two slot line plays, and one of them got tipped out of the air, but he was unbelievable in the net today. I think he's established a really calm, solid game, and that he was able to give to us today.

On Ryan Carpenter

When things aren't going well, you want people who take accountability. They say, 'I can do a little bit more,' and then the way that you back it up is when the moment's on the line, you step up. That's what we know our captain's capable of doing.

On the bottom two lines seeing success

The lines just get put together, top six, bottom six. I don't spend a lot of time thinking about that. I know we have got a deep team, and I know we got guys that are capable of scoring. You look at these goals and where they scored from, they're all the hard areas. The guys that want to go there, they get rewarded and we're thankful that they do.

On grabbing six points this week

We'll take all the momentum from all these games that we can. I think the key is you just kind of stay even keel, and we get an opportunity to rest and practice, which we haven't had in a bit, so we're already looking forward to the next game.







