Lombardi's Three-Point Night Powers Griffins' Win over Chicago

Published on January 31, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

ROSEMONT, Ill. - Behind a three-point night from Amadeus Lombardi (1-2-3), the Grand Rapids Griffins jumped back in the win column and defeated the Chicago Wolves 5-2 at Allstate Arena on Saturday.

The Griffins improved to 16-1-1-1 on the road, while they boosted their league-best record to 33-6-2-1 (69 pts.) through 42 games. Nine Griffins recorded a point in the contest, and Dominik Shine (1-1-2) notched his ninth multi-point contest this season. William Lagesson grabbed his 100th pro assist, and Eduards Tralmaks extended his point streak to three games with a helper. Michal Postava tallied 24 saves between the pipes and boasted his record to 8-2-0.

At 3:13 in the first period, the Wolves opened the scoring when Juuso Valimaki ripped a wrister from the high slot past Postava. In his first game back after being sidelined for five due to injury, Shine netted the game-tying goal for the Griffins. Michael Brandsegg-Nygard tapped one from the top of the zone to the captain and he potted a one-timer from the left circle 12:14 in. Grand Rapids claimed a one-goal advantage with 6:24 to go when Lombardi picked the puck up near the far boards, carried it in, and jammed it past Amir Miftakhov.

Alex Doucet put the Griffins up by two 8:02 into the second frame when Lagesson centered one from behind the goal line to the Quebec, native, at the left hashmarks, and he hammered it home. Just 27 seconds later, Domenick Fensore flipped one into the top-right corner from the bottom of the zone to put Chicago back within one.

The Griffins made it 4-2 at 13:43 in the final slate while on the power play. Lombardi ripped one toward the net that popped off the post, and Sheldon Dries tapped it home on the doorstep. Austin Watson bagged the final goal for Grand Rapids with 3:56 left when Lombardi sent one from the right circle to the winger in the slot, and he knocked it home to claim the 5-2 victory.

Gabriel Seger skated in his 100th game as a Griffin.

Grand Rapids' points percentage of .821 remained the best in the league.

Grand Rapids 2 1 2 - 5

Chicago 1 1 0 - 2

1st Period-1, Chicago, Välimäki 3 (Gunler, Gagnon), 3:13. 2, Grand Rapids, Shine 15 (Brandsegg-Nygård), 12:14. 3, Grand Rapids, Lombardi 5 (Holl), 13:36. Penalties-Shine Gr (cross-checking), 7:17.

2nd Period-4, Grand Rapids, Doucet 4 (Lagesson), 8:02. 5, Chicago, Fensore 7 (Unger Sörum, Heimosalmi), 8:29. Penalties-Brind'Amour Chi (hooking), 11:15; Shine Gr (roughing), 20:00.

3rd Period-6, Grand Rapids, Dries 15 (Lombardi, Shine), 13:43 (PP). 7, Grand Rapids, Watson 9 (Lombardi, Tralmaks), 16:04. Penalties-Pavlychev Chi (cross-checking), 11:54; served by Gunler Chi (unsportsmanlike conduct), 16:04; Dries Gr (roughing, roughing), 16:33; Lombardi Gr (roughing, roughing), 16:33; Foote Chi (roughing, cross-checking), 16:33; Slavin Chi (roughing, roughing), 16:33.

Shots on Goal-Grand Rapids 11-10-6-27. Chicago 7-14-5-26.

Power Play Opportunities-Grand Rapids 1 / 3; Chicago 0 / 2.

Goalies-Grand Rapids, Postava 8-2-0 (26 shots-24 saves). Chicago, Miftakhov 8-4-4 (27 shots-22 saves).

A-14,801

1. GR Lombardi (goal, two assists) 2. GR Shine (goal, assist) 3. GR Doucet (goal)

Grand Rapids: 33-6-2-1 (69 pts.) / Tue., Feb. 3 at Milwaukee 8 p.m. EST

Chicago: 21-10-5-5 (52 pts.) / Fri., Feb. 6 at Colorado 8:05 p.m. CST

