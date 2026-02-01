Colorado Storms Back to Defeat Roadrunners, 3-2, in OT

TUCSON, AZ - Colorado scored two third-period goals, while forward Tristen Nielsen buried the game-winner with 39 seconds left in overtime, as the Eagles erased a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Tucson Roadrunners 3-2 on Saturday. Goaltender Kyle Keyser earned the victory in net, stopping 17 of the 19 shots he faced. The contest also closed out a six-game road trip, with the Eagles going 4-2 on the swing.

The first period would see the Eagles outshoot Tucson 9-4, with Colorado earning the lone power play of the opening frame, but the two teams would head to the first intermission with the contest still scoreless.

The Roadrunners would start the scoring when forward Andrew Agozzino fielded a pass in the slot on the rush, before roofing it past Keyser, putting Tucson on top 1-0 at the 5:38 mark of the second period.

A power play would then set up Roadrunners forward Ben McCartney to stuff home a loose puck in the crease, expanding Tucson's advantage to 2-0 with 3:21 remaining in the middle frame.

The Eagles would kick off their comeback when forward Jayson Megna snagged a pass at the top of the crease, before lifting it past goaltender Matthew Villalta. The goal was Megna's 20th of the season and trimmed the deficit to 2-1 at the 3:44 mark of the third period.

Just 5:55 later it would be defenseman Bryan Yoon who would slice through the low slot before bashing the puck into the back of the net, tying the game at 2-2.

In sudden-death overtime, Nielsen would field a pass at center ice before streaking through the left-wing circle and lighting the lamp with a wrister, giving Colorado the 3-2 win with 39 seconds remaining in the extra session.

Villalta suffered the overtime loss in net, allowing three goals on 27 shots, as the Eagles finished the night going 0-for-2 on the power play and 1-for-2 on the penalty kill.

