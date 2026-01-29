Colorado Rides Power Play to 2-1 Victory over Firebirds

PALM DESERT, CA. - Colorado struck for a pair of power-play goals to erase a 1-0 deficit and defeat the Coachella Valley Firebirds 2-1 on Wednesday. Forward Alex Barre-Boulet notched a goal and an assist in the victory, while defenseman Jack Ahcan collected a pair of helpers. Goaltender Kyle Keyser improved to 6-1 on the season, making 29 saves on 30 shots. The Eagles rounded out the night by going a perfect 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

A delayed penalty against Colorado would allow Firebirds forward Logan Morrison to skate through the slot before lighting the lamp with a wrister, giving Coachella Valley a 1-0 edge at the 8:04 mark of the first period.

The Eagles would earn their first power play late in the frame and they would take advantage, as Barre-Boulet camped out in the low slot before deflecting a shot from the point into the back of the net. The goal was Barre-Boulet's 14th of the season and tied the game at 1-1 with just 1:08 remaining in the opening stanza.

The second period would see each team earn one chance on the power play, with the Firebirds outshooting Colorado 8-7 in the middle frame. The netminders would hold serve in the period and the two teams left for the second intermission with the contest still deadlocked, 1-1.

The Eagles would find themselves back on the man-advantage early in the third period, and this time it would be forward Jason Polin who would capitalize with a shot from between the circles. The goal was his fifth of the year and put Colorado on top 2-1 at the 4:35 mark.

Coachella Valley would pull goalie Victor Ostman late in the contest to bring out the extra attacker, but would come no closer, as the Eagles held on for the 2-1 win. Ostman suffered the loss in net, allowing two goals on 27 shots.

The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday, January 30th at 7:00pm MT at Tucson Arena in Tucson, Arizona.







