Hershey Bears Announce Schedule Updates

Published on January 29, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The American Hockey League and the Hershey Bears have announced a pair of changes to the club's schedule.

Hershey's home game vs. the Charlotte Checkers that was originally scheduled for January 25 and was postponed due to winter weather will now be played on Monday, March 2 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center. The game will be Hometown Heroes Night and the first 6,000 fans will receive a yard flag, courtesy of American Sentry Solar.

Additionally, the club's game that was originally scheduled for Tuesday, March 10 vs. Charlotte has been moved to Tuesday, March 3 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center. The game will feature a Fairview Golf Course Logo Chip giveaway for the first 4,000 fans.

Tickets purchased for the postponed game on January 25 are now valid for the game on March 2. Tickets for the game originally scheduled for March 10 are now valid for the rescheduled date of March 3. All fans with tickets for either game should check their email for additional information.

The specialty jersey auction that was originally slated for January 25 will now occur following Hershey's home game vs. Lehigh Valley on Saturday, February 21.







