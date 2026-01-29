Canucks Fall 5-2 to the Reign in Ontario

The Abbotsford Canucks kicked off their three-game road trip with their first visit to Ontario, California this season, taking on the Ontario Reign. The two teams hadn't met since Abbotsford's Home Opener weekend and both lineups have seen plenty of change since then.

Jiří Patera returned to the crease following his near-perfect performance on Saturday, facing Eric Portillo at the other end. Nick Poisson and Cooper Walker rejoined the lineup, winging Chase Wouters to round out the night's changes.

The Reign struck first, getting on the board just three-and-a-half minutes in when Andre Lee deflected a Martin Chromiak shot past Patera to make it 1-0. Abbotsford responded with strong pressure and continued to outshoot Ontario. Arshdeep Bains earned a quality chance that resulted in a Reign hooking penalty, but the Canucks were unable to convert on the power play. With the period winding down, Abbotsford's persistence paid off as Lukas Reichel capitalized on a Reign misplay, breaking in alone and snapping a shot from the slot with 57 seconds remaining to tie the game heading into the second.

The second period swung heavily in favour of the home side. Just two minutes in, Jarred Wright finished off a two-on-one to restore the Reign lead. Penalty trouble midway through the frame proved costly, as Glen Gawdin buried a one-timer from the slot on the power play to make it 3-1. Four minutes later, Aatu Jämsen danced through the defence and tucked in a backhander, giving Ontario a 4-1 lead entering the third.

Ontario kept the pressure on early in the final frame. Two minutes in, Wright sent a cross-ice feed to Francesco Pinelli, who finished off the play to extend the lead to 5-1. Vilmer Alriksson was able to chip away at the deficit, converting on a rebound to make it 5-2, but the Canucks couldn't find another breakthrough. Despite outshooting the Reign, Abbotsford fell 5-2 to open the road trip.







