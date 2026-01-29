Tucson Gets Edge on Gulls in Shootout

Published on January 29, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls grabbed a standings point tonight but fell 4-3 to the Tucson Roadrunners Wednesday night at Pechanga Arena San Diego after a 10-round shootout. The Gulls now sit with a n 18-13-6- 3 record.

Ryan Carpenter opened the scoring for San Diego with his seventh goal of the season just 3:30 into the game. The goal was his first power play goal of the campaign and his eighth as a Gull.

Matthew Phillips tallied his 20 th assist and now has 8-20(points on the season which ranks second most among Gulls skaters. Phillips has eclipsed the 20-assist mark in four of his last five seasons. His 20 assists are tied for the team lead (Sasha Pastujov).

Yegor Sidorov scored his 10th goal of the season, giving him 2-1=3 points in his last four games. Sidorov also skated in his 100th career AHL game tonight.

Coulson Pitre netted his first goal of the season.

Cal Burke collected his third assist of the season and now has points in three of his last four games (1-2=3).

Nikolas Brouillard, Judd Caulfied, Nico Myatovic and Noah Warren each tallied an assist this evening.

Calle Clang stopped 2 3-of-26 shots and eight-of-10 Tucson attempts in the shootout.

The Gulls return to game action on Friday night with their final road tilt against the Coachella Valley Firebirds of the regular season (7 p .m. PST).

POSTGAME QUOTES 

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Defenseman Noah Warren

On tonight's game against Tucson

First 25 minutes, we were on top of them, putting pucks behind them, playing out against them, and then we had a bit of a down. That's what screwed us over. Then I feel like the last 10 minutes of the second, we played hard, we didn't give them anything, and in the end, we were trying to score a goal, they were trying to score a goal as well. Unlucky bounces sometimes I feel like we have to be smarter with some shots and just crashing the net.

On how the team responded tonight from last weekend

Obviously, it's a bit hard after two days off and running back with a game right away, but I feel like we bounced back pretty good. We have better in the tank, so we'll be ready for Friday.

On what the team will do to prepare for this upcoming weekend

Just recap on the game, see what we can do better, and then keep getting better every day. Friday, it's going to be a tough challenge, Coachella is a great team. Saturday here, I think it's going to be sold out, so Star Wars Night is going to be pretty fun.

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On tonight's shootout loss to Tucson

I think we showed a lot of the style of play that we want to play today. Hockey game is 60 minutes, and I think we played about 55 really good ones. We fell asleep a little bit in the second period, and we allowed them an opportunity to get back in. It's totally, totally preventable, and that's where the points were given back. The rest of the game was pretty good. Even in the third period, I thought we kept pushing and kept pushing. I think they maybe had one shot on goal after they got their tying goal in the second, it showed a good response, but it's five minutes there we fell asleep.

On scoring coming from all over the lineup

The more guys contributing, the better. The more pressure it takes off other guys that are pushing to score. A huge power play goal early. That was a big one by [Yegor Sidorov] following that up, and then good on Coulson [Pitre] to get that opportunity and then bury it.

On facing Coachella Valley and Ontario this weekend

We haven't had many opportunities to practice, so we'll look forward to that. We'll get some pace into the day, and then it gives us an opportunity to go feel like we got something to prove against Coachella. We'll worry about them first.







American Hockey League Stories from January 29, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.