Kirill Gerasimyuk Assigned to Savannah
Published on January 29, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Florida Panthers have assigned goaltender Kirill Gerasimyuk from the Checkers to the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates.
Gerasimyuk, 22, is 4-4-1 this season in Charlotte, posting a 2.33 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage, along with two shutouts. The St. Petersburg, RUS, native last saw action on January 18 against Hershey, making 16 saves in a 4-3 win.
He's suited up for four games in Savannah during the 2025-26 season, logging a 2-1-1 record, a 1.95 GAA and a .923 save percentage.
