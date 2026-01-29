Checkers Throttle Hartford 7-1

Published on January 28, 2026

Charlotte Checkers News Release







HARTFORD, CT. - The Charlotte Checkers (25-12-3-0) stretched their point streak to a season-long eight games with a dominating 7-1 win over the Hartford Wolf Pack (16-20-4-1) on Wednesday night at PeoplesBank Arena.

Charlotte is 7-0-1 over their last eight games, winning four consecutive contests.

Nate Smith scored in his 200th AHL game at 5:52, ripping a wrist shot over the left shoulder of Wolf Pack netminder Dylan Garand. Nolan Foote and Mike Benning assisted with Smith's fifth goal of the season. Ben Steeves recorded his team-leading 16th goal at 16:48, doubling Charlotte's lead after a nice pass from Riese Gaber. Charlotte was outshot 11-8 in the first period and killed off a double-minor penalty in the game's opening minutes.

Brett Chorske gave the Checkers a 3-0 lead with his seventh goal of the season, 12:03 into the second period, firing a shot from the slot through the right arm of Garand. Gaber provided another primary assist, while Eamon Powell snabbed the secondary apple. A little under four minutes before Chorske's goal, Checkers goaltender Cooper Black came up with a breakaway save on Blake Hillman, preserving a 2-0 lead at the time.

Jack Studnicka nabbed his third goal of the season, courtesy of a shorthanded breakaway, at 4:12 of the third period. Studnicka's goal was Charlotte's fifth shorthanded tally of the 2025-26 campaign. Chorske lit the lamp for the second time at 7:50 of the final frame, blasting a one-timer between the legs of Garand off a dish from Gaber.

Wilmer Skoog tied Steeves for the team lead in goals with his own 16th of the season at 11:58, increasing Charlotte's lead to 6-0. Gaber continued his tremendous play with a goal at 13:12, recording four points in a single game for the first time in his AHL career. Daniel Walcott spoiled Black's shutout with 1:31 left in regulation, providing the only goal for Hartford.

Black made 27 saves on 28 shots in Charlotte's win, collecting his 17th victory of the season.

NOTES

MacKenzie Entwistle skated in his 300th professional game ... Gaber's previous record of three points in a single game occurred on December 6, 2024, vs. Rochester (two goals, one assist) ... Powell has four assists in his last three games and recorded a multi-point effort for the first time in his AHL career ... The Checkers went 0-for-2 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill ... Robert Mastrosimone extended his personal point streak to seven games with the primary assist on Skoog's third-period goal ... Chorske led all skaters with a plus-five rating ... Ludvig Jansson, Jack Devine, Mitch Vande Sompel, Colton Huard, Kai Schwindt, Hunter St. Martin, Kirill Gerasimyuk and Gracyn Sawchyn were scratched for Charlotte.







