2016 Lake Erie Monsters Calder Cup Championship Alumni Return for Friday & Saturday's Games with Appearances

Published on January 28, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters will host several alumni from the 2016 Lake Erie Monsters Calder Cup Championship team in celebration of Lake Erie Monsters Weekend presented by Cleveland Museum of Natural History on Friday and Saturday with media availability, special ceremonies and opportunities to meet with the fans. Media is invited to capture interviews with the alumni as well as B-roll of ceremonies and community moments.

The Cleveland Monsters will transform back to the first iteration of the franchise for the weekend donning Lake Erie Monsters jerseys and pay tribute to the special moment of the 2016 Calder Cup championship ahead of the 10-year anniversary in June. In addition to alumni attending the game, fans can expect to see a nostalgic look in the arena along with a throwback collection in Center Ice, the Official Team Shop of the Cleveland Monsters. Fans can find more information about the weekend at clevelandmonsters.com/lakeeriemonsters.

WHO:

Michael Chaput

Steve Eminger

Justin Falk*

Michael Paliotta

John Ramage*

Jaime Sifers*

WHEN & WHERE:

Friday, January 30, 2026

Media Availability with Full Alumni: 5:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Pregame On Ice Ceremony: 7:00 p.m.

Rocket Arena | 1 Center Court | Cleveland, OH 44115

Saturday, January 31, 2026

Community Signing and Media Availability with Select Alumni*: 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Pinecrest Center Court | 400 Park Ave, Suite 180 | Beachwood, OH 44122

Legends Corner Meet-and-Greet with Select Alumni*: 5:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Postgame Press Conference with Monsters Hockey Club Members: 9:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Rocket Arena | 1 Center Court | Cleveland, OH 44115







American Hockey League Stories from January 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.