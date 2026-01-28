Wolf Pack Recall D Case Mccarthy from Loan to ECHL Worcester
Published on January 28, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Associate General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Case McCarthy from loan to the ECHL's Worcester Railers.
McCarthy, 25, has dressed in two games for the Wolf Pack this season, recording a +1 +/- rating. Last season, McCarthy scored one assist in 16 games with the Wolf Pack. He also skated in 19 games for the ECHL's Bloomington Bison, recording seven points (2 g, 5 a).
With the Railers this season, McCarthy has appeared in six games and recorded one assist.
The native of Troy, NY, was selected in the fourth round, 118th overall, of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the New Jersey Devils.
Hartford Wolf Pack transactions during the 2025-26 season are powered by Verizon.
Join the Wolf Pack for the 2025-26 season! Single game tickets are on sale now!
American Hockey League Stories from January 28, 2026
- Wolf Pack Recall D Case Mccarthy from Loan to ECHL Worcester - Hartford Wolf Pack
- 2016 Lake Erie Monsters Calder Cup Championship Alumni Return for Friday & Saturday's Games with Appearances - Cleveland Monsters
- Admirals' Marino Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Kolosov Returns to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Points Streak Stretches to Eight as Sens Push Towards All-Star Break - Belleville Senators
- Wranglers Edge Laval 6-3 on Monday Night - Calgary Wranglers
- Game Preview: Bears at Americans, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Chubby's Birthday Party Is Sunday - Charlotte Checkers
- Preview: Condors at Silver Knights, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Wolf Pack Stories
- Wolf Pack Recall D Case Mccarthy from Loan to ECHL Worcester
- Wolf Pack Loan Forward Zakary Karpa to ECHL Bloomington
- Defenseman Connor Mackey Recalled by New York Rangers
- Wolf Pack Drop 4-1 Decision to Toronto Marlies
- Wolf Pack Sign Defenseman Parker Gavlas to PTO