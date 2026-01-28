Wolf Pack Recall D Case Mccarthy from Loan to ECHL Worcester

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Associate General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Case McCarthy from loan to the ECHL's Worcester Railers.

McCarthy, 25, has dressed in two games for the Wolf Pack this season, recording a +1 +/- rating. Last season, McCarthy scored one assist in 16 games with the Wolf Pack. He also skated in 19 games for the ECHL's Bloomington Bison, recording seven points (2 g, 5 a).

With the Railers this season, McCarthy has appeared in six games and recorded one assist.

The native of Troy, NY, was selected in the fourth round, 118th overall, of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by the New Jersey Devils.

