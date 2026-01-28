Preview: Condors at Silver Knights, 7 p.m.

The Condors wrap up a brief two-game road trip with their seventh matchup of the season with the Henderson Silver Knights.

LOOKING BACK

For the first time this season, the Condors dropped back-to-back games in regulation, 5-3, to the San Jose Barracuda on Saturday. Bakersfield led after the first and second frames and had two goals scored by d-men (Damien Carfagna, Josh Brown).

GOING UP

Josh Samanski became the 24th Condors player to make his NHL debut with the Oilers since 2015 on Monday. He was +2 in the Oilers win over Anaheim. With the Condors, he has 28 points (7g-21a) in 39 games.

ICE MAN RETURNS

Reigning AHL Player of the Month, Isaac Howard, was loaned to the Condors on Monday. He has 23 points (10g-13a) in 16 games with Bakersfield this season. The rookie has five points (2g-3a) in 28 games with Edmonton.

BACK IN THE GOAL COLUMN

Quinn Hutson snapped a four-game goalless drought on Saturday with his 24th of the season. He is third among all AHL skaters in goals and eighth in the league scoring race. He leads the Condors with five goals and nine points in six games against Henderson.

BUSY BUSY

January is the busiest month for the Condors with 14 games in 31 days. The team is 8-2-1, collecting 17 of a possible 22 points so far in 2026.

POWERING PAST HENDERSON

Special teams have been critical to the Condors success through six games with the Silver Knights. On the power play, the team is 5/16 (31.3%) while killing off 24 of 25 power plays (96.0%).

THE MAJICIAN

Viljami Marjala has nine points (3g-6a) in his last eight games. He is second on the Condors with 26 assists.

AT THE TOP

Bakersfield has the top road power play in the AHL at 29.1%.

A PROLIFIC OFFENSE

The Condors are third in the AHL, averaging 3.48 goals per contest.

TOMMER'S TIME

Matt Tomkins stopped a season-high 41 shots in the home loss to Colorado on Friday. He has made at least 30 saves in six of his last seven starts and is expected to start tonight. Against Henderson, the Edmonton native is 3-0-0 with a .931 save percentage.

HENDO HEATING UP

Henderson swept Tucson over the weekend on home ice and is 10-6-3 at Lee's Family Forum. Goaltender Carl Lindbom has two shutouts on the season and a .928 save percentage in 14 appearances.

UP NEXT

Bakersfield is back home to close out January with two big games Friday and Saturday. Friday is a $3 Beer Friday with 90's Night while Saturday is Oilers Night with specialty jerseys and Erik Burgdoerfer's Hall of Fame Induction.

CONDORS @ KNIGHTS

PUCK DROP: 7:00 p.m.

Lee's Family Forum, Henderson, Nevada

PROMOTION: Purchase your Erik Burgdoerfer Oilers Night Jersey Golden Ticket Raffle to benefit the Condors Community Foundation 501(C)(3)

BROADCAST DETAILS

Watch on AHLTV on FloHockey.

AM 800 Fox Sports Radio & the iHeartRadio App.

