Preview: Condors vs. Wranglers, 6:30 p.m.

The Condors open February with the sixth of eight matchups against Calgary.

LOOKING BACK

Despite surrendering a franchise-high 53 shots against, the Condors swept Abbotsford with a 3-2 win on Saturday. Viljami Marjala and Roby Jarventie scored 41 seconds apart in the third period to break a 1-1 game open. Connor Ungar stopped 51 shots.

HOME COOKIN'

The Condors have the best home record in the AHL at 15-4-1 (.775). The team has a +22 goal differential in the 20 games (71-49).

BUILT TWO WALLS

Ungar and Matt Tomkins combined to give the Condors their most successful month of the season at 10-2-2.

Ungar went 5-1-0 with a 1.49 goals-against average and .956 save percentage with one shutout. His 51 saves Saturday were a new franchise high for the team.

Tomkins went 5-1-2 with a 1.85 GAA and .949 save percentage with two shutouts.

As a team, the Condors allowed just 26 goals in 14 January games.

KILLIN' IT

The Condors have the third best home penalty kill in the AHL at 87.5%.

GET AHEAD

When scoring the opening goal of the game, the Condors own a 17-4-3 (.771) record. The team is an AHL-best +19 in first period goal differential.

FINNISH FLASH

Roby Jarventie had five points (2g-3a) in three games last week including the game-winning goal on Saturday. Fellow countryman Viljami Marjala has six points (2g-4a) in his last six games.

HEATING UP

Bakersfield has won three straight in the season series with Calgary, outscoring the Wranglers 11-3 in the process. Eleven different Condors have found the back of the net in the five-game season series.

ALONE AT THE TOP

After being held off the scoresheet in four games, leading rookie scorer Quinn Hutson has three points (1g-2a) in four games and 18 shots.

RILEY'S RETURN

Riley Stillman is expected to return to the Condors lineup tonight after missing three games. The veteran d-man has four assists in seven games since being reassigned by Edmonton and is +3.

OPENING IT UP

James Hamblin scored the opening goal of the game in each of the wins over the weekend. He has four goals and four assists in his last eight games.

THE ICEMAN

Isaac Howard scored twice and was +3 in his only game against Calgary this season. He leads all rookies with 1.32 points per game.

CALGARY'S CASE

Calgary has just one regulation win since December 21 after being swept in San Jose over the weekend and being outscored 12-3. D-man Jeremie Poirier was traded to the Stars organization for d-man Gavin White yesterday.

UP NEXT

The Condors host Ontario on Friday for a $3 Beer Friday with Michelob Ultra and Mango Cart just $3 til the start of the second period.

CONDORS v WRANGLERS

PUCK DROP: 6:30 p.m.

Dignity Health Arena, Bakersfield, Calif.

PROMOTION: Taco Tuesday with $2 Tacos and $7 Margaritas

JERSEY AUCTION UNDERWAY: The Condors remaining Oilers Night jerseys are available via online auction. Auction ends Monday February 9.

