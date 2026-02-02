Wolves' Nadeau Named AHL Player of the Month

GLENVIEW, Ill. - The American Hockey League announced Monday that Chicago Wolves forward Bradly Nadeau has been selected as the Fortune Tires "Expect More" AHL Player of the Month for January.

In 13 games in January during which the Wolves went 7-3-1-2, the 20-year-old forward had eight goals--including two game-winners--and 10 assists for 18 points along with a plus-minus rating of plus-12. During that span, Nadeau produced a seven-game scoring streak and five multiple-point efforts.

The award comes on the heels of Nadeau capturing two AHL Player of the Week honors (Dec. 7 and Jan. 25) as well as being selected to his first AHL All-Star Classic.

Each month, the Fortune Tires "Expect More" AHL Player of the Month award honors one standout player from the league for exceptional performance.

A first-round selection (No. 30 overall) by the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft, the St-François-de-Madawaska, N.B., native has 18 goals and 22 assists and is tied for third in the AHL with a plus-24 rating in 32 games for the Wolves this season. Nadeau has also skated in eight games with the Hurricanes, scoring his first career NHL goal on Oct. 30 against the New York Islanders.

