Wolves Roar Back to Extend Points Streak with 7-6 Loss to Monsters in OT

Published on January 22, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Chicago Wolves twice rallied from four-goal deficits to extend their points streak to six games after a thrilling 7-6 overtime loss to the Monsters on Thursday night in Cleveland.

Bradly Nadeau had two goals and an assist, Justin Robidas a goal and three assists, Josiah Slavin a goal and a helper and Evan Vierling and Cal Foote also scored but the Wolves had to settle for a split of the back-to-back games against the Monsters. Felix Unger Sorum and Ryan Suzuki each chipped in three assists as the Wolves ran their road points streak to 12 contests.

After the Monsters raced to a 2-0 lead within the first 3 minutes, 28 seconds of the opening period on scores by Owen Sillinger and Corson Ceulemans, the Wolves didn't take long to answer.

Vierling cut Chicago's deficit in half at the 4:59 mark with his 11th goal of the season. The forward pounced on a rebound of an Unger Sorum shot and sent the puck past Monsters netminder Ivan Fedotov from a sharp angle. Unger Sorum and Suzuki recorded assists. The helper extended Suzuki's points streak to seven contests.

Midway through the period, Hunter McKown found the back of the net to give the Monsters a 3-1 advantage at the first intermission.

Mikael Pyyhtia's power-play tally early in the second extended Cleveland's lead to three goals. Not long after, the Wolves had an opportunity to trim the deficit when Nadeau was awarded a penalty shot but the forward was denied by Fedotov and the contest remained 4-1.

Cleveland kept coming and made it a four-goal bulge on Justin Pearson's score before Foote kept the Wolves in it with a late marker.

The defenseman swooped in and banged home a rebound of a Robidas attempt to make it 5-2 in favor of the Monsters. Robidas and Slavin were awarded assists on Foote's third goal of the season.

In the waning moments of the second, Sillinger notched his second of the game to lift Cleveland to a 6-2 lead entering the third.

A night after rallying from down four goals to complete a 6-5 overtime win over the Monsters, the Wolves again staged a dramatic comeback. Chicago was awarded a power play early in the third and Nadeau cashed in after the forward took a pass from Suzuki, skated to the front of the net and ripped a shot past Fedotov to the short side. Suzuki and Unger Sorum had assists.

Another power-play opportunity resulted in another Wolves goal as Robidas converted to pull Chicago to within 6-4. Robidas camped out at the side of the net and redirected an Unger Sorum pass from the right circle into the net. On Robidas' team-leading 20th goal of the season, Unger Sorum and Suzuki had assists.

With 2:27 remaining in the third and an extra attacker on the ice, Slavin brought the Wolves to within a goal when the captain took a feed from Nadeau and solved Fedotov from the right circle. Nadeau and Robidas were given assists.

Nadeau brought the Wolves all way back when the 2026 AHL All-Star collected a rebound of a Skyler Brind'Amour shot and deposited the puck into the net from in close with 1:41 remaining. Brind'Amour and Robidas were awarded assists on Nadeau's 17th goal of the season, which also came with the Chicago goal vacated.

The game headed to overtime where Jack Williams ended it:32 into the extra stanza to help the Monsters snap a three-game losing skid.

Amir Miftakhov (23 saves) took the loss in goal for the Wolves while Fedotov (23 saves) picked up the win for the Monsters.

Chicago fell to 19-9-5-5 on the season while Cleveland stands at 18-14-5-1.

Up next: The Wolves travel to Rockford to face the IceHogs on Saturday night (7 p.m.).







