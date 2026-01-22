Syracuse Crunch to Hold Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital Night January 30

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch are holding a night supporting Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital when the team hosts the Laval Rocket on Friday, January 30.

As part of the night, Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital will have a table on the concourse with an appearance by Hero the Wolf. A representative from Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital will drop the ceremonial first puck. Proceeds from the team's GiveSmart auctions will benefit Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital. Fans can participate in the bidding by texting CRUNCH to 76278.

Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital opened in 2009 with the mission to provide safe, effective, innovative and family-centered care to children while promoting wellness and child safety to Central New York families. Today, UGCH serves children and families across 22 counties and treats over 125,000 patients per year.

Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital offers a complete range of health care services for children and adolescents, including the resources of the region's only burn center and Level One trauma center. The hospital also has the only dedicated pediatric emergency department between Rochester and Vermont and the state's first and only facility dedicated to treating children with mental health needs and developmental disabilities.

UGCH also provides a full spectrum of ambulatory services, including primary care and several nationally recognized specialty medical care programs. The UGCH team includes dedicated providers and nurses, child life specialists, social workers, technicians and others - all working together to uniquely care for the children and families of Central New York.

As part of the night, Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital will have a table on the concourse with an appearance by Hero the Wolf. A representative from Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital will drop the ceremonial first puck. Proceeds from the team's GiveSmart auctions will benefit Upstate Golisano Children's Hospital. Fans can participate in the bidding by texting CRUNCH to 76278.







