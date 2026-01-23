Monsters Grab 7-6 Overtime Victory from Wolves

Published on January 22, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Chicago Wolves (19-9-5-5) 7-6 in overtime on Thursday night at Rocket Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 18-14-5-1 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Owen Sillinger opened the scoring at 2:00 of the first period with helpers from Roman Ahcan and Luca Pinelli followed quickly by a goal from Corson Ceulemans at 3:28 assisted by Hudson Fasching and Jack Williams doubling the Monsters' lead. Chicago's Evan Vierling added a tally at 4:59, but Hunter McKown kept Cleveland ahead with a marker at 10:28 off feeds from Max McCue and Caleb MacDonald bringing the score to 3-1 after 20 minutes. The Monsters started the middle frame with a power-play tally from Mikael Pyyhtiä at 2:14 assisted by Pinelli and Luca Del Bel Belluz and a marker from Justin Pearson at 13:31 with helpers from Del Bel Belluz and Pyyhtiä pushing the lead to 5-1. The Wolves responded with Cal Foote's goal at 17:14, but Sillinger recorded his second of the night at 18:47 with helpers from Guillaume Richard and Pinelli sending the Monsters to the final intermission leading 6-2. Chicago added four goals in the third period from Bradly Nadeau at 4:15 and Justin Robidas at 6:30 on the man advantage followed by Josiah Slavin at 17:43 and Nadeau at 18:19 forcing the game to overtime. Jack Williams grabbed the game-winning goal just 32 seconds into the extra frame assisted by Dysin Mayo and Pearson bringing the final score to 7-6.

Cleveland's Ivan Fedotov stopped 23 shots for the win while Chicago's Amir Miftakhov made 23 saves in defeat.

The Monsters hit the road to face the Rochester Americans on Saturday, January 24, at 5:05 p.m. at Blue Cross Arena. Follow the game with full coverage on SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 3 3 0 1 - 7

CHI 1 1 4 0 - 6

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 30 1/4 2/4 18 min / 5 inf

CHI 29 2/4 3/4 18 min / 5 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Fedotov W 23 6 13-9-3

CHI Miftakhov OT 23 7 8-3-4

Cleveland Record: 18-14-5-1, 6th North Division

Chicago Record: 19-9-5-5, 2nd Central Division







