Monsters Fall 6-2 in Final Meeting with Bruins

Published on January 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







PROVIDENCE, RI - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Providence Bruins (27-8-1-0) 6-2 on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. With the loss, the Monsters are now 17-14-4-1 and are currently in fifth place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The Bruins scored two goals in the opening frame from John Farinacci at 5:53 and Frederic Brunet at 19:31 leaving the Monsters trailing 2-0 after 20 minutes. Providence's Christian Wolanin converted on the man advantage at 6:05 of the middle stanza followed quickly by a marker from Riley Tufte at 6:21 ending starting goaltender Zach Sawchenko's night and doubling the score to 4-0 heading into the final intermission. The Bruins added a power-play goal from Dans Locmelis at 5:36 of the third period, but Owen Sillinger got the Monsters on the board with a tally at 11:42 assisted by Luca Pinelli. Sillinger notched a marker on the man advantage at 16:28 with helpers from Luca Del Bel Belluz and Luca Marrelli, but Matìj Blümel responded with a marker at 17:38 bringing the final score to 6-2.

Cleveland's Ivan Fedotov made 10 saves in relief of Sawchenko who stopped 9 shot in defeat while Providence's Luke Cavallin made 30 saves for the win.

The Monsters return home to host the Chicago Wolves on Wednesday, January 21, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Arena. Follow the game with full coverage on SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 0 0 2 - - 2

PRO 2 2 2 - - 6

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 32 1/2 2/4 22 min / 8 inf

PRO 25 2/4 1/2 18 min / 6 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Sawchenko L 9 4 5-5-2

CLE Fedotov ND 10 2 12-9-3

PRO Cavallin W 30 2 2-0-0

Cleveland Record: 17-14-4-1, 5th North Division

Providence Record: 27-8-1-0, 2nd Atlantic Division







American Hockey League Stories from January 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.