Monsters Fall 3-2 in Tight Battle with Griffins

Published on February 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Grand Rapids Griffins (38-7-2-1) 3-2 on Wednesday night at Van Andel Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 25-16-6-1 and are currently in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Grand Rapids struck first with a goal from Dominik Shine at the 1:02 mark of the opening frame followed by Cleveland tying the game 1-1 off an Owen Sillinger power-play goal with Mikael Pyyhtiä on the helper. The Griffins led 2-1 after the first period as Sheldon Dries added another tally for Grand Rapids at 11:49 of the frame. Michael Brandsegg-Nygård scored the lone goal of the second frame at 16:52 to pull the Griffins ahead 3-1 through 40 minutes. Cleveland's Brendan Gaunce netted one at 4:07 of the final frame with help from Luca Pinelli and Stanislav Svozil, but Grand Rapids took the 3-2 win in regulation.

Cleveland's Ivan Fedotov stopped 22 shots in defeat while Grand Rapids' Sebastian Cossa made 22 saves for the win.

The Monsters start a five game homestand with a matchup against the Toronto Marlies on Friday, February 20, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Arena. Follow the game with full coverage on Rock Entertainment Sports Network, SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 0 1 - - 2

GR 2 1 0 - - 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 24 1/3 2/2 4 min / 2 inf

GR 25 0/2 3/3 6 min / 3 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record

CLE Fedotov L 22 3 17-10-4

GR Cossa W 22 2 22-4-2

Cleveland Record: 25-16-6-1, 3rd North Division

Grand Rapids Record: 38-7-2-1, 1st Central Division







