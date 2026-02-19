Monsters Fall 3-2 in Tight Battle with Griffins
Published on February 18, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Grand Rapids Griffins (38-7-2-1) 3-2 on Wednesday night at Van Andel Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 25-16-6-1 and are currently in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Grand Rapids struck first with a goal from Dominik Shine at the 1:02 mark of the opening frame followed by Cleveland tying the game 1-1 off an Owen Sillinger power-play goal with Mikael Pyyhtiä on the helper. The Griffins led 2-1 after the first period as Sheldon Dries added another tally for Grand Rapids at 11:49 of the frame. Michael Brandsegg-Nygård scored the lone goal of the second frame at 16:52 to pull the Griffins ahead 3-1 through 40 minutes. Cleveland's Brendan Gaunce netted one at 4:07 of the final frame with help from Luca Pinelli and Stanislav Svozil, but Grand Rapids took the 3-2 win in regulation.
Cleveland's Ivan Fedotov stopped 22 shots in defeat while Grand Rapids' Sebastian Cossa made 22 saves for the win.
The Monsters start a five game homestand with a matchup against the Toronto Marlies on Friday, February 20, at 7:00 p.m. at Rocket Arena. Follow the game with full coverage on Rock Entertainment Sports Network, SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Storeor Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 1 0 1 - - 2
GR 2 1 0 - - 3
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 24 1/3 2/2 4 min / 2 inf
GR 25 0/2 3/3 6 min / 3 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Fedotov L 22 3 17-10-4
GR Cossa W 22 2 22-4-2
Cleveland Record: 25-16-6-1, 3rd North Division
Grand Rapids Record: 38-7-2-1, 1st Central Division
American Hockey League Stories from February 18, 2026
- Monsters Fall 3-2 in Tight Battle with Griffins - Cleveland Monsters
- Checkers Beat Americans 3-2 in Shootout - Charlotte Checkers
- T-Birds' Fast Start Undone by Pesky Penguins - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Late Push Falls Short in 2-1 Loss to Syracuse - Belleville Senators
- Syracuse Crunch Outlast Belleville Senators, 2-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Phantoms Weekly - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Reign Preview - Ontario vs. Abbotsford - Ontario Reign
- Miroshnichenko Stars for Bears in 3-2 Win over Marlies - Hershey Bears
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Ian Moore to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Bonk and McDonald to Flyers - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Emo Night Presented by Fan Cave Tickets February 28 - Syracuse Crunch
- Bojangles Game Preview: February 18 at Rochester - Charlotte Checkers
- Bears Sign Goaltender Ty Taylor to PTO - Hershey Bears
- Game Preview: Condors vs Firebirds, 6:30 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Bears at Marlies, 11 a.m. - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Monsters Stories
- Monsters Fall 3-2 in Tight Battle with Griffins
- Overtime Magic Lifts Monsters Past Penguins 4-3
- Monsters Fall 4-1 in Final Meeting with Rocket
- Monsters Game Summary: Monsters Defeat Marlies 3-2 in Shootout
- 16.278 Fans Watch Monsters Take 6-5 Overtime Victory from Senators