Overtime Magic Lifts Monsters Past Penguins 4-3
Published on February 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
WILKES-BARRE, PA - The Cleveland Monsters beat the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (32-13-3-2) 4-3 in overtime on Sunday afternoon at Mohegan Arena. With the win, the Monsters are now 25-15-6-1 and are currently in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Cleveland's Max McCue opened the scoring just 1:56 into the first period with Luca Del Bel Belluz and Luca Marrelli on the assists to make it 1-0 Monsters. Wilkes-Barre tied the game 1-1 at 5:29 off a goal from Rutger McGroarty, followed by Owen Sillingerregaining the lead for Cleveland at 13:46 off feeds from Brendan Gaunce and Del Bel Belluz making it a 2-1 game. Penguins forward Ville Koivunen locked the game at two goals at 18:58 sending the teams into the first break tied 2-2. Mikael Pyyhtiä added a marker at 9:56 of the middle stanza to give the Monsters a 3-2 lead through two frames. Emil Pieniniemi tied the game 3-3 to force overtime just 0:43 into the third period but it was Gaunce that won it for Cleveland 2:45 into the overtime period with Dysin Mayoand Jack Williams grabbing assists for the 4-3 Monsters victory.
Cleveland's Zach Sawchenko stopped 29 shots for the win while Wilkes-Barre's Joel Blomqvist made 13 saves and Sergei Murashov tallied 14 saves in defeat.
The Monsters head to Michigan to take on the Grand Rapids Griffins on Wednesday, February 18, at 7:00 p.m. at Van Andel Arena. Follow the game with full coverage on WTAM 1100, SportsRadio 99.1 Powered by Rock Entertainment Group, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final
CLE 2 1 0 1 - 4
WBS 2 0 1 0 - 3
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM
CLE 31 1/2 3/4 13 min / 5 inf
WBS 32 1/4 1/2 9 min / 3 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record
CLE Sawchenko W 29 3 8-6-3
WBS Blomqvist ND 13 3 8-4-4
WBS Murashov OTL 14 1 18-6-3
Cleveland Record: 25-15-6-1, 3rd North Division
Wilkes-Barre Record: 32-13-3-2, 2nd Atlantic Division
