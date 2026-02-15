Brunet's Overtime Winner Puts P-Bruins Past Islanders, Tie Franchise Record 12th Straight Victory

Providence, RI - Defenseman Frederic Brunet scored the overtime winning goal to put the Providence Bruins past the Bridgeport Islanders 3-2 on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion, tying a franchise record 12th straight victory. Forward Fabian Lysell posted a goal and an assist and Christian Wolanin found the back of the net as well. Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 29 shots in the win.

How It Happened

Forty seconds into the game, Victor Soderstrom zipped a wrist shot from the point that sat in the crease, before Lysell crashed the net and poked in the rebound to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead. Michael Callahan received a secondary assist.

Wolanin's shot from the left point snuck inside the near post to extend the Providence lead to 2-0 with 10:23 to play in the first frame. Lysell and Riley Duran were credited with assists.

Matthew Highmore collected a puck in the low slot that rebounded off the crossbar and tucked it inside the right post to cut the P-Bruins' lead to 2-1 with 1:47 left in the first period.

Highmore collected his own rebound at the right post and backhanded a shot across the goal line to tie the game at 2-2 with 2:01 remaining in the third period.

On a 3-on-1 in overtime, Georgii Merkulov slid a pass from the right circle to Brunet at the left post, where he tapped it across the goal line to give the P-Bruins the win 1:04 into overtime. Matej Blumel received a secondary assist.

Stats

Lysell recorded his ninth multi-point game of the season.

Brunet and Wolanin have goals in back-to-back games.

DiPietro stopped 29 of 31 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 16 shots.

The power play went 0-for-1 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2.

The P-Bruins improve to 37-8-1-0.

Providence tied a franchise record with 12 straight victories.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Belleville Senators on Friday, February 20 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

