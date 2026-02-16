Stars Shut Down in Grand Rapids
Published on February 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Texas Stars News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Michigan - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, were shut out by the Grand Rapids Griffins 5-0 Sunday at Van Andel Arena in the second game of a five-game road trip.
Grand Rapids opened the scoring 4:24 into the first period when Dominik Shine forced a turnover in the slot and sent a wrist shot into the net. Gabriel Seger added a power play goal with five minutes left in the period, when a wide shot bounced off the end boards and he knocked home the rebound from the edge of the crease.
The Stars started the second period strong when Kole Lind hit the post early in the middle frame. Despite outshooting the Griffins 10-6 in the frame, Grand Rapids kept Texas off the board. The Griffins tacked on another goal when Shai Buium scored on a one-timer from low in the right circle with 2:43 left in the period.
Shine scored his second of the night just over a minute into the final frame to make it 4-0 and then rocketed the puck into the upper right corner of the net from high in the slot to complete his hat trick with 8:38 left in the game.
Sebastian Cossa stopped all 26 shots he faced for his league-leading fifth shutout of the season, while Arno Tiefensee stopped 23 of 28 in the loss.
Texas will travel west to face-off against the Milwaukee Admirals Wednesday, Feb. 18. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena. Catch all the action on AHL TV on FloHockey!
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
