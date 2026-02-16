Shine Claims Third-Most Goals in Franchise History in Win over Stars

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - With his second hat trick of the season, Dominik Shine surpassed Mitch Callahan for the third-most goals in franchise history (95), as the Grand Rapids Griffins shutout the Texas Stars 5-0 at Van Andel Arena on Sunday.

Sebastian Cossa's 26-save shutout and fifth of the season became the most by a Griffin since Jared Coreau in 2015-16. Grand Rapids' league-best record stood at 37-7-2-1 through 47 games (77 pts.), while boosting its home record to 19-5-1-0. Amadeus Lombardi, Antti Tuomisto, and Sheldon Dries each tallied an assist to extend their point streaks to three, while Shai Buium notched his first goal of the season and his fifth point in three games. The Griffins improved to 27-0 when potting the game's first goal.

Shine lit the lamp at 4:24 in the first period when he picked up a loose puck, skated down the slot and sent a wrister past Arno Tiefensee to give Grand Rapids the 1-0 lead. While shorthanded, Arttu Hyry forced a turnover and flew down on a breakaway, but Cossa made a pad save to keep Texas off the board at the 13:23 mark. The Griffins extended their lead to two with 5:03 to go while on the man-advantage. Jakub Rychlovsky fired one that ricocheted off the boards and landed on the stick of Gabriel Seger, who punched in the rebound on the doorstep.

With 2:43 on the clock and playing 4-on-4, Ondrej Becher centered the puck across the slot to Buium on a 2-on-1 chance, and the San Diego, California, Native, swiped it in from the right circle to give Grand Rapids a three-goal advantage, and the only tally of the second frame.

Just 67 seconds into the final slate, Nate Danielson slipped the puck from the bottom of the right circle to Shine in the paint, and he tapped it in to make it 4-0. The Griffins recorded their fifth and final goal of the night when Shine ripped one from above the slot, and it soared past Tiefensee with 8:38 left to secure the shutout victory.

Notes

Dries skated in his 500th pro game.

Grand Rapids saw its fourth sell-out crowd of the year at 10,834.

The Griffins finished 7-1-0-0 against Texas in their regular-season series.

Texas 0 0 0 - 0

Grand Rapids 2 1 2 - 5

1st Period-1, Grand Rapids, Shine 18 (Lombardi), 4:24. 2, Grand Rapids, Seger 4 (Rychlovský), 14:57 (PP). Penalties-Bertucci Tex (tripping), 11:39; Hughes Tex (hooking), 13:01; Brandsegg-Nygård Gr (tripping), 16:42.

2nd Period-3, Grand Rapids, Buium 1 (Becher), 17:17. Penalties-Truscott Gr (tripping), 3:38; Chisholm Tex (cross-checking), 15:19; Shine Gr (cross-checking), 15:19.

3rd Period-4, Grand Rapids, Shine 19 (Danielson, Dries), 1:07. 5, Grand Rapids, Shine 20 (Tuomisto, Truscott), 11:22. Penalties-Lind Tex (slashing), 7:28; Truscott Gr (holding), 15:42; Kannok Leipert Gr (roughing), 18:33; Watson Gr (slashing, misconduct - unsportsmanlike conduct), 19:52.

Shots on Goal-Texas 7-10-9-26. Grand Rapids 13-6-9-28.

Power Play Opportunities-Texas 0 / 5; Grand Rapids 1 / 3.

Goalies-Texas, Tiefensee 7-5-0 (28 shots-23 saves). Grand Rapids, Cossa 21-4-2 (26 shots-26 saves).

A-10,834

Three Stars

1. GR Shine (hat trick) 2. GR Cossa (SO, W, 26 saves) 3. GR Buium (goal)

Record/Next Game

Grand Rapids: 37-7-2-1 (77 pts.) / Wed., Feb. 18 vs. Cleveland 7 p.m.

Texas: 22-21-3-1 (48 pts.) / Wed., Feb. 18 at Milwaukee 7 p.m. CST







