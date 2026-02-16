Wolves Score Three Straight to Top Colorado, 3-2

Published on February 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Colorado Eagles News Release







ROSEMONT, IL. - Chicago forward Noel Gunler scored the game-winning goal with 3:50 remaining in regulation, as the Wolves erased a 2-0 deficit to defeat the Colorado Eagles 3-2 on Sunday. Chicago forward Bradly Nadeau collected two goals, while goaltender Amir Miftakhov stopped 33 of the 35 shots he faced to earn the win in net. Eagles goalie Isak Posch suffered the loss in net, allowing three goals on 28 shots.

Colorado would kick off the scoring when forward Valtteri Puustinen wired home a one-timer from the left-wing circle, putting the Eagles up 1-0 at the 11:36 mark of the first period.

Just 60 seconds later, forward Jason Polin would light the lamp with a wrister on the rush from the right-wing circle, extending Colorado's advantage to 2-0. The Eagles would go on to outshoot Chicago 14-9 in the opening 20 minutes and carried their 2-0 lead into the first intermission.

A Colorado turnover at the Wolves blue line would allow forward Bradly Nadeau to fly down the ice before beating Posch with a wrister from the slot, trimming the deficit to 2-1 at the 7:44 mark of the second period.

Just 1:52 later, a Chicago power play would see Nadeau belt home a one-timer from the left-wing circle, tying the game at 2-2.

With the contest still deadlocked at 2-2 as the puck dropped on the third period, Chicago would grab the team's first lead of the afternoon when Gunler swept home a rebound in the low slot, putting the Wolves on top 3-2 at the 16:10 mark.

The Eagles would pull Posch in favor of the extra attacker, but would come no closer, falling by a final score of 3-2.

Chicago won the special teams battle, finishing 1-for-5 on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they return home to take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Friday, February 20th at 7:05pm MT at Blue Arena. Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to ColoradoEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).







American Hockey League Stories from February 15, 2026

