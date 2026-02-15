Islanders Gain Point in Overtime Loss vs. Bruins, 3-2

Published on February 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence, RI - The Bridgeport Islanders headed to Providence to battle the streaking Bruins on Sunday afternoon. The Isles looked for redemption from the loss at home against the Bruins the previous night. With the game tied heading into overtime, the Bruins scored to win the game 3-2 while the Islanders gained an important point in the standings in the loss.

In the first period, the Bruins started the scoring 40 seconds in when a rebound rested in the crease and was shoveled home by Fabain Lysell past goalie Henik Tikkanen putting the Isles down 1-0. The Bruins added another goal at 9:37 from a Christian Wolanin point shot putting Bridgeport down 2-0. Matthew Highmore answered back at 18:13 after he tapped home a loose puck in front of goalie Michael DiPietro for his 6th of the season slicing the deficit in half ending the first period.

After a scoreless second period, Highmore tied the contest at 17:59 for his second of the game and 7th of the season bringing the contest to a 2-2 affair. But, the Bruins won the game in overtime 1:04 into the extra session with Frederic Brunet netting the game winner.

