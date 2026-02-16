Ads Top IceHogs to Snap Skid

Published on February 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Rockford, IL -- Magnus Chrona stopped 26 shots to lead the Milwaukee Admirals to a 4-1 win Sunday at BMO Center.

It was Milwaukee's first win in regulation time on the road since Nov. 21 at Henderson. Overall, it was the Admirals seventh road win of the campaign

The Admirals snapped a five-game winless skid (0-4-0-1).

Milwaukee took a lead into the first intermission for the first time in five games. The lone goal of the first period was scored by Milwaukee's David Edstrom. He picked up a blocked pass that bounced just across the middle of the IceHogs blue line and wired a shot past goalie Drew Commesso at 8:33. Edstrom's sixth goal of the season was assisted by Andreas Englund.

The Admirals stretched its lead to 2-0 with a power play goal at:28 of the second period. IceHogs defenseman Sam Rinzel lost the puck behind his net. Reid Schaefer grabbed it and scored a wraparound goal for his eighth marker of the season. It was Schaefer's fourth power play goal.

Milwaukee scored a 4-on-3 power play goal at 7:26 of the second frame to build the lead to 3-0. Zach L'Heureux roofed the puck into the goal as he was falling at the left post. L'Heureux's 14th goal of the season was also his sixth on the power play. Joakim Kemell and Jordan Oesterle assisted.

Jack Matier's first goal of the season gave the Admirals a 4-0 lead after two periods. Joey Willis, from the left corner, spied Matier going to the slot from the right point. Nobody was defending and Matier snapped a shot past Commesso at 17:35. Willis and Edstrom earned the helpers.

Rockford spoiled Chrona's shutout attempt when Jake Furlong's low shot from the slot found the back of the net at 8:29 of the third period.

Milwaukee will return to Historic UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena to host the Texas Stars Wed., Feb. 18.







American Hockey League Stories from February 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.