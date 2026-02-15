Today's Checkers Game Postponed to Monday

Published on February 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Due to unsafe playing conditions caused by roof leaks at Bojangles Coliseum, today's scheduled 4 p.m. game against the Hartford Wolf Pack has been postponed to Monday, Feb. 16, at 12 p.m.

All tickets for the originally scheduled Sunday game will be honored for the new date. Those unable to attend the rescheduled game on Monday may contact the Checkers at (704) 342-4423 or tickets@charlottecheckers.com for exchange opportunities.







