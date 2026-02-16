Firebirds Comeback Falls Short in 3-2 Loss to Tucson

Published on February 15, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

PALM DESERT, CA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, were defeated the Tucson Roadrunners on Sunday afternoon at Acrisure Arena by the final score of 3-2. Jani Nyman and David Goyette each found the back of the net for the Firebirds in the loss that snapped the team's three-game winning streak.

Tucson opened the scoring at the 11:19 mark of the first period on a goal from Jalen Luypen. The Firebirds responded 1:02 later as Jani Nyman carried the puck in on an odd man rush and ripped a wrist shot through Jaxson Stauber for his 13th goal of the season. Jagger Firkus collected the lone assist and gave Nyman goals in five straight games.

The Roadrunners scored twice in the second period to lead 3-1 after forty minutes of play. Cameron Hebig (4:15) and Kevin Rooney (9:26) hit the back of the cage in the middle frame for Tucson.

Coachella Valley pulled within one at 5:51 of the third period on an individual effort by David Goyette who wrapped around the Tucson net and banked the puck off a defenseman for his third goal of the season. Lukas Dragicevic earned the only assist. Stauber made a few highlight reel saves for the Roadrunners as the third period continued to keep the Firebirds off the scoreboard and hang on for the 3-2 win.

Coachella Valley goaltender Victor Ostman made 22 saves on 25 shots in the loss that moves the team's record to 26-16-5-0. The Firebirds outshot the Roadrunners 41-25. Coachella Valley finished the game 0-for-1 on the powerplay and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

Next Game!

The Firebirds hit the road to face the Bakersfield Condors this Wednesday, February 18th at Dignity Health Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT.







